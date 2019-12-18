18.12.2019 01:00:00

Circle Buick GMC discounts more than $10,000 on popular 2020 models

HIGHLAND, Ind., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Circle Buick GMC, an Indiana-based car dealership, has started offering year-end prices on multiple models. Unlike many other dealerships; however, savings aren't concentrated on the previous model year in an effort to clear out old inventory. Circle Buick GMC $10,000+ discounts can be found on popular new 2020 models like the 2020 GMC Terrain Denali, the 2020 GMC Sierra Crew Cab and the 2020 Buick Envision. Multiple 2019 models have also had prices reduced. Prices only last until Jan. 2, 2020, so prospective customers are encouraged to act quickly.

The 2020 discounts are generous. The 2020 Terrain Denali is being discounted $11,500 off MSRP. The 2020 GMC Sierra Crew Cab buyer can expect up to $15,000 in savings. Those looking for a larger SUV can save up to $12,500 on the 2020 GMC Yukon and 2020 GMC Yukon XL. The aforementioned 2020 Buick Envision is being reduced by up to $11,000.

There are many 2019 models being discounted as well. The 2019 Buick Enclave can be had for up to $13,000 off of MSRP. The 2019 GMC Sierra Denali sees a potential $8,000 price drop. Lesser discounts are available for the 2019 GMC Acadia and 2019 Buick Encore, with price reduction going up to $5,000 and $4,500 respectively.

Circle Buick GMC has a sub one hour purchasing process. By finding the desired vehicle online, pre-registering a trade-in with their Kelley Blue Book appraisal tool and making an appointment to receive delivery, buyers can expect to get in and out of the dealership with their new vehicle in less than sixty minutes.

Those looking for more information should visit the Circle Buick GMC website at https://www.circleautomotive.com/. Anyone with questions can call 219-865-4400. The dealership is located on 2440 45th Street, Highland.

 

SOURCE Circle Buick GMC

