Circa Keeps Adding Recognized Industry Experts to Its Leadership Team

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Circa™ continues to display its commitment to investing in high-quality talent to promote growth as the leader in diversity workforce management and OFCCP compliance. This is evident in Circa's latest addition to its leadership team, introducing Michael McNulty as Vice President, Operations of Circa.

McNulty is currently Circa's internal champion and sponsor for the integration of America's Job Exchange, which was acquired on July 23, 2020. He has worked for the company since March 2019, overseeing Circa's Compliance Operations, Customer Support, Implementation Services, and Account Management teams. He has been instrumental in creating a shared services organization to support organic and inorganic growth, while providing a delightful customer experience.

Previously, McNulty was a Senior Vice President of Operations at OnCourse Learning, where he built a shared services function for a high growth $125M SaaS enterprise encompassing Customer Excellence, Account Management, Implementation Services, and Learning Operations. According to Circa CEO, Patrick Sheahan, "Michael has a unique ability to manage relationships large and small, external and internal, and most importantly, is a master at focus and execution."

Prior to working at OnCourse, McNulty was a Vice President at Prometric and began his career as an equities trader at Legg Mason. McNulty is a veteran, having graduated from the United States Naval Academy, and he also holds an MBA from Johns Hopkins University.

ABOUT CIRCA 
Circa, formerly LocalJobNetwork™, (CircaWorks.com), is a catalyst for 21st century companies to build high-performing diverse teams and is the largest provider of OFCCP compliance solutions. The company was founded in 1994, has 5000+ customers, 17,500 community partner relationships and in 2019 posted 5M+ jobs through its network of 600+ online employment websites. 

Media Contact:
Tim Muma
Product Marketing Lead
257188@email4pr.com
414-963-5835

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/circa-keeps-adding-recognized-industry-experts-to-its-leadership-team-301155634.html

SOURCE Circa

