04.05.2020 16:10:00

Circa Health Launches Free Digital Mental Health Platform to Support University Students

SAN DIEGO, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Research by the American College Health Association paints a grim portrait of mental health among college students today. In 2019, 66% of students felt overwhelming anxiety, 45% felt so depressed it was difficult to function, and 87% felt overwhelmed by everything that they had to do over the past year. College counseling centers are struggling to meet the surge in demand for mental health services, and it has become clear to many that digital tools would help them keep up with the higher demand. Circa Health, a new digital student mental wellness and performance platform, was designed to help colleges meet this challenge and will be available to higher ed institutions 100% free of charge through December 31, 2020.

Built in collaboration between Circa Interactive, a California-based higher education consultancy, and Mindful Labs, a Colorado-based digital health company, Circa Health was created to help students gain quick, easy access to mental health support and enable colleges and universities to scale their mental health services to meet rising demand. "We wanted to do our part to impact the student mental health crisis by giving universities a way to provide students with much-needed support without altering their existing infrastructures or rushing to build online tools from scratch," said Clayton Dean, Co-Founder of Circa Health. "The fully digital features of Circa Health are especially critical at a time when colleges have moved all classes online and administrators already have enough to contend with."

Circa Health provides a complete, integrated, and end-to-end mental health support system with customizable, evidence-based content and an escalatory path via telehealth services for students who need additional support. Research shows that digital mental health tools and interventions such as Circa Health lead to improved mental health outcomes which, in turn, result in higher student engagement, academic success, and better retention rates. With the COVID-19 crisis adding to the already considerable strain that students face, helping them succeed will be essential in the weeks and months ahead.

To learn more, please reach out to Clayton Dean: clayton@joincirca.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/circa-health-launches-free-digital-mental-health-platform-to-support-university-students-301051573.html

SOURCE Circa Health

