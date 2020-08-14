Circa Completes Acquisition of Teletics

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Circa Enterprises Inc. (TSXV: CTO) ("Circa"), a manufacturer of equipment for the telecommunication, electrical utility, and construction industries, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Teletics, Inc. ("Teletics"), a manufacturer and supplier of fully monitored, ruggedized wireless voice and data devices. The business will operate as a separate product line within the Telecom segment of Circa Enterprises Inc.

Cory Tamagi, Circa's President and CEO, commented, "We are pleased to have closed this strategic acquisition and looking forward to a prosperous future with Teletics as part of the Circa group. On behalf of everyone at Circa, we would like to extend a warm welcome to the Teletics employees, customers and suppliers."

About Circa Enterprises

Circa Enterprises Inc. is a public company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta with operations in Alberta and Ontario. Circa designs, manufactures and supplies telecommunications equipment, cable and connectivity products, metal enclosures, electrical equipment, and other goods to customers in the telecommunications, electrical, and construction industries. The outstanding common shares of Circa are listed and trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol CTO. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Teletics

Teletics has been operating since 2003 and is based in Calgary, Alberta. Teletics designs, manufactures and supplies fully monitored wireless VoIP and WiFi devices designed to withstand harsh environments and climates. Teletics' products have been deployed, by both private and public sector customers, in some of the harshest environments anywhere, including oil drilling rigs, utility substation metering locations, chemical plants and industrial sites.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information in this News Release may constitute "forward-looking" information that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, future expectations and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. When used in this News Release, this information may include words such as "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan" and other terminology. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on both the views of management and assumptions that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activities, performance or achievements expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements. This information reflects current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speaks only as of the date of this News Release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances. Additional information is available in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Circa Enterprises Inc.