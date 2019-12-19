19.12.2019 15:05:00

CipherHealth Named a Top Performer for Patient Engagement in KLAS Ecosystem Report

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent report published by KLAS ranks CipherHealth as one of the top three most closely aligned vendors in how it supports healthcare provider's patient engagement priorities.

CipherHealth Logo (PRNewsFoto/CipherHealth)

Patient engagement is one of the most complex areas of healthcare technology. As a majority of healthcare organizations look to improve patient satisfaction, patient self-efficacy, and appointment scheduling, providers are looking for an all-encompassing patient engagement tool.

The KLAS report, "Patient Engagement Ecosystem 2019" surveyed providers about how well a vendor's tool meets the unique needs of their patient populations.

CipherHealth stood out among dozens of companies with multi-product offerings for being most closely aligned with what providers need to keep patients engaged. CipherHealth was recognized for delivering technologies such as digital rounding and patient communication software that help providers and organizations connect with the patient and collect patient information before, during, and after the point of care.

"We are thrilled to be named one of the leaders in a sea of offerings. We have always strived to bring the most comprehensive solutions that allow us to make the biggest impact in patients' lives," said CipherHealth CEO & Co-Founder Randy Cheung.

CipherHealth's suite of solutions including patient kiosks, outreach and rounding also achieved KLAS 2019 Category Leader for both Digital Rounding and Patient Outreach.

For the full "Patient Engagement Ecosystem 2019" KLAS report, visit https://klasresearch.com/report/patient-engagement-ecosystem-2019/1518

ABOUT CIPHERHEALTH
Ranked as the top-performing vendor for patient outreach and digital rounding by KLAS in 2019, CipherHealth is a proven technology partner committed to enhancing communication and coordination throughout the patient journey. CipherHealth's suite of patient engagement software empowers healthcare organizations to foster meaningful connections to ensure the best possible outcomes for staff members, patients, and their loved ones.

ABOUT KLAS
KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit klasresearch.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cipherhealth-named-a-top-performer-for-patient-engagement-in-klas-ecosystem-report-300977650.html

SOURCE CipherHealth

