Cipher Pharmaceuticals Schedules Q1 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

OAKVILLE, ON, April 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX:CPH) ("Cipher" or "the Company") today announced it will release its Q1 2020 financial results on Thursday, May 7, 2020. The company will hold a conference call on Friday, May 8, 2020 to discuss the results.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

DATE: Friday, May 8, 2020 TIME: 8:30 a.m. EDT DIAL-IN NUMBER: (416) 764-8688 or (888) 390-0546 CONFERENCE ID: 30052468 REPLAY DIAL-IN: (888) 390-0541 (playback # 052468)

Expires May 15, 2020



WEBCAST: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1312093&tp_key=42efb20035

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSX: CPH) is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a robust and diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products. Cipher acquires products that fulfill unmet medical needs, manages the required clinical development and regulatory approval process, and currently markets those products either directly in Canada or indirectly through partners in Canada, the U.S., and South America. For more information, visit www.cipherpharma.com.

SOURCE Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.