09.10.2020 00:24:00

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Reports Voting Results for the Election of Directors

 Announces Appointment Of Cathy Steiner To Board Of Directors

OAKVILLE, ON, Oct. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX: CPH) ("Cipher" or the "Company") announced today the voting results for the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today. 

A total of 12,068,167 common shares representing 44.62% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as of the record date for the meeting, were represented by shareholders present in person or by proxy at the meeting.  Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the meeting.  The votes for the election of directors were as follows:

Nominee

% of Shares Voted For

% of Shares Withheld




Arthur Deboeck

92.10%

7.90%




Christian Godin

98.66%

1.34%




Craig Mull

92.11%

7.89%




Dr. John Mull

92.13%

7.87%




Cathy Steiner

99.75%

0.25%




Harold Wolkin

98.68%

1.32%

"We are pleased to welcome Cathy Steiner to Cipher's Board," said Mr. Craig Mull, Chairman and Interim CEO of Cipher Pharmaceuticals. "Ms. Steiner has over 20 years experience as an investment banker and strategic advisor working with healthcare companies.  Cathy joins Cipher at an exciting time and we believe her expertise will be invaluable as we continue to right size the business and look for the right opportunities for growth."

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSX: CPH) is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a robust and diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products. Cipher acquires products that fulfill unmet medical needs, manages the required clinical development and regulatory approval process, and currently markets those products either directly in Canada or indirectly through partners in Canada, the U.S., and South America. For more information, visit www.cipherpharma.com.

SOURCE Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.

