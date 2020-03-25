Cipher Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Adjusted EBITDA reaches $4.2 million and Net income increases to $2.6 million in the fourth quarter

OAKVILLE, ON, March 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX:CPH) ("Cipher" or "the Company") today announced its financial and operating results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019. Unless otherwise noted, all figures are in U.S. dollars.

Q4 2019 Financial and Corporate Highlights

(All figures in U.S. dollars, compared to Q4 2018, unless otherwise noted)

Total revenue decreased 8% to $5.9 million from $6.4 million

from SG&A decreased 73% to $1.3 million from $5.0 million

from Total operating expenses decreased 62% to $2.2 million from $5.8 million

from Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased 282% to $4.1 million from $1.1 million

increased 282% to from Net income increased to $2.6 million from a loss of $0.5 million

from a loss of Earnings per common share increased to $0.10 ( $0.13 in Canadian Dollars 2 ) from a loss of $0.02

( in Canadian Dollars ) from a loss of Epuris achieved 30% revenue growth in Canada

Sun Pharmaceuticals Inc. launched brand Extension program for Absorica®

Corporate Update

"We are pleased to see continued progress on our cost reduction initiatives. Fourth quarter results showed a substantial decrease in operating expenses, which translated into a 282% improvement in Adjusted EBITDA and $2.6 million of net income during the quarter," said Mr. Craig Mull, Interim CEO. "Epuris is showing strong growth, with fourth quarter revenue up 30% to $2.0 million. Epuris finished the quarter with 39% market share in the Canadian market."

Cipher continues to execute on the near-term priorities that were announced in conjunction with the recent management changes. The cost structure of the business has been reduced, and after a thorough review of the pipeline, assets that did not meet internal hurdle rates have been written down. Net income for the full year was negatively impacted by one-time restructuring costs and impairment charges, however, the Company now has a leaner cost structure and a renewed focus on the key assets that will drive future cash flow. The business delivered material increases in profitability in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Subsequent to year end, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Cipher's marketing partner for Absorica®, launched ABSORICA LD™ (isotretinoin) capsules in the U.S. for the management of severe recalcitrant nodular acne in patients 12 years of age and older. The launch of ABSORICA LD triggered a royalty payable to Cipher until December 2024 based on U.S. net sales from Sun Pharma's isotretinoin product portfolio.

"In addition to the benefits that ABSORICA LD will bring to the patient population, we are thrilled that the launch of ABSORICA LD will trigger an extension of our agreement with Sun Pharmaceuticals, providing us with 2 additional years of royalties on Sun's isotretinoin product portfolio," said Mr. Mull.

The Company's licensing partner for MOB-015, Moberg Pharma ("Moberg") announced that MOB-015 met the primary endpoint, as well as secondary endpoints in the North American phase 3 Study. This clinical trial included 365 patients with mild to moderate toenail onychomycosis (nail fungus) affecting 20-60% of the large toenail. The study was conducted at 32 sites in the US and Canada. Patients received treatment for 48 weeks and had the last follow up assessment at 52 weeks. At week 52, significantly more patients reached complete cure when treated with MOB-015 than when treated with vehicle (p=0.019) following 48 weeks of daily treatment. Results from the second Phase III trial in Europe are expected in the second quarter of 2020.

In October, the Company received Health Canada approval for Trulance® (plecanatide), a Guanylate cyclase-C (GCC) agonist in the form of a once-daily tablet for the treatment of adults with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation ("IBS-C"). As part of the Strategic review of the Canadian commercial assets, the Company was in the process of selecting a distribution partner for Trulance to bring this novel product to market.

Subsequent to year end, Cipher announced it had received a Notice of Termination (the "Notice") from Bausch Health ("Bausch" in connection with the License, Development and Commercialization Agreement (the "Agreement") of Trulance®. Cipher believes the Notice is without merit and is vigorously challenging it.

The Notice from Bausch has impacted the timing of the Strategic review process. At the onset of the Strategic review the Board of directors contemplated two scenarios for the Canadian commercial assets. The first option was to sell the assets to a single buyer or multiple buyers, the second option was to find the most cost-effective means to distribute the Canadian commercial products. Progress had been made on both fronts prior to the Notice from Bausch, but due to the legal dispute with Bausch, the Company must now focus the first option on selling the assets individually, which has extended the timeline of the sale process. The Company continues to remain confident in the process despite the timing issue created by the Notice from Bausch.

Q4 2019 Financial Review

(All figures are in U.S. dollars)

Total revenue was $5.9 million for Q4 2019, compared to $6.4 million for Q4 2018.

Licensing revenue decreased by 19% to $3.8 million for the three months ended Dec 31, 2019, compared to $4.6 million for the three months ended Dec 31, 2018. The year-over-year decrease mainly reflects lower licensing revenue from Absorica, which was $3.1 million for the Q4 2019, a decrease of $0.6 million or 16% compared to $3.7 million for Q4 2018.

Licensing revenue from Lipofen and the authorized generic version of Lipofen, was $0.6 million for Q4 2019, a decrease of $0.2 million compared to revenue of $0.8 million for the Q4 2018.

Licensing revenue from the extended-release tramadol product (Conzip and Durela) was $0.1 million which remained relatively unchanged from the comparative period.

Product revenue increased by $0.4 million or 21% to $2.2 million for Q4 2019, compared to $1.8 million for the comparable period in 2018. The increase in product revenue was attributable to Epuris, which increased to $2.0 million, compared to $1.5 million in the comparative period. According to IQVIA, Epuris had a prescription market share of over 39% in Canada for the three months ended Dec 31, 2019, compared to 35% for the three months ended December 31, 2018.

Product revenue for Ozanex, Beteflam, Actikerall, Brinavess, Aggrastat and Vaniqa was $0.2 million in aggregate, compared to $0.3 million for the comparative period.

Total operating expenses decreased to $2.2 million for Q4 2019 compared to $5.8 million for Q4 2018. The decrease was primarily driven by an overall reduction in human resource related costs.

Income from continuing operations was $2.6 million, or $0.10 per basic and diluted share, in Q4 2019, compared to a loss from continuing operations of $0.6 million, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share, in Q4 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2019 increased to $4.1 million, compared to $1.1 million in Q4 2018.

The Company had $6.3 million in cash at December 31, 2019 compared with $10.4 million at the end of 2018. The Company generated $8.9 million in cash from operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2019 and used approximately $12.9 million in cash during the year which included $10 million in principal repayments. The Company had $7.6 million in debt at December 31, 2019.

2019 Annual Highlights

(all figures in U.S dollars, compared to Dec 31, 2018, unless otherwise noted)

Revenue for the 12 months ended December 31, 2019 was $22.5 million compared to $22.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 .

was compared to for the year ended . Licensing revenue decreased by $1.7 million or 10% to $14.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $15.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 .

or 10% to for the year ended compared to for the year ended . Licensing revenue from Absorica in the U.S. was $11.3 million a decrease of $1.8 million or 13% compared to $13.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 .

a decrease of or 13% compared to for the year ended . Product revenue increased by $1.4 million or 20% to $8.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $6.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 .

or 20% to for the year ended compared to for the year ended . Product revenue from Epuris increased to $7.3 million for the year compared to $5.8 million for the prior year. Epuris had a market share of over 38% in Canada for the year compared to 33% for the year ended December 31, 2018 , according to IQVIA.

Total operating expenses were $15.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $19.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The decrease in operating expenses for the year was due to the significant reduction in selling, general and administrative costs, offset by one-time impairment and restructuring charges. The financial benefit of the cost reduction plan took effect in Q3 and Q4 of 2019 thus not reflected in the Company's six-month results.

Restructuring costs were $1.5 million for the year. These costs comprised of termination pay, severance benefits and professional fees.

Adjusted EBITDA for the 12 months ended December 31, 2019 was $12.6 million, an increase of $5.7 million or 84% compared to $6.9 million in the prior period.

Income from continuing operations was $2.6 million for the year compared to $1.2 million in the prior period.

Basic and diluted income per share was $0.10 compared to $0.04 for the year ended 2018.

Outlook

Cipher anticipates several key milestones in 2020 that will continue to enhance long term value, including:

Full-year benefit of the cost reduction plan

Conclusion of the Strategic review process

Increased adoption of ABSORICA LD

Discussions with Galephar regarding new product opportunities

Financial Statements and MD&A

The Following is a summary of how EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are calculated:

(IN THOUSANDS OF U.S. DOLLARS) Three months

ended

December 31,

2019 Three months

ended

December 31,

2018 Twelve months

ended Dec 31,

2019 Twelve months

ended Dec 31,

2018

$ $ $ $ Income (loss) from continuing operations 2,646 -501 2,639 1,201 Add back:







Depreciation and amortization 289 256 1187 829 Interest expense, net 153 227 786 712 Income taxes 902 961 3071 1922 EBITDA 3,990 943 7,683 4,664 Change in fair value of derivative financial instrument 3 -110 -11 -530 restructuring - - 1,454 - Loss (gain) from the translation of Canadian cash balances 120 65 77 87 Impairment of intangible assets - - 3,454 1,832 Share-based compensation 34 189 -60 801 Adjusted EBITDA 4,147 1,087 12,597 6,854

