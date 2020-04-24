+++ Crash am Ölmarkt - historische Handelschancen mit geringem Kapitaleinsatz! Jetzt WTI Futures einfach handeln! +++ -w-
24.04.2020 02:50:00

CIOE's English Wechat Account Ready for Service

SHENZHEN, China, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Noticing the increase of foreign buyers using Wechat to communicate with Chinese companies and buyers, CIOE launched the English Wechat account for foreign optoelectronic buyers, enabling them to follow the latest industry movement in China with one touch on the mobile phone.

CIOE's English WeChat Account at Your Service

CIOE's English Wechat will be providing accessible help to foreigners in 2 important sectors:

The main purpose of this Wechat account is to introduce the latest updates on what's happening in the Chinese optoelectronic market. Industry news, KOL interviews, technical breakdowns, product introductions from academic to manufacturing will be shared regularly. It is suggested that global optoelectronics personnel could follow this Wechat account for a more comprehensive overview on Chinese photonics market such as ICT, Optics, Lasers, Infrared, Sensing and their application trends.

Meanwhile, CIOE's English Wechat account will also be a very convenient tool for overseas visitors who plan to visit CIOE as a full tool kit for fast lane entry registration, matchmaking, updated floor plans, invitation letters, special rate hotel reservations and translator services. It will also be a helpful visitor guide during the three-day visit to CIOE 2020, as the latest exhibition highlights, product demo and networking scheduled will be posted on it.

Following CIOE's Wechat account is easy and there are two ways to nail it:

  • Search CIOE-SHENZHEN in Wechat search bar.
  • Scan the QRcode in the banner.

    • Either way will lead to CIOE's English account and one simple click enables following.

    CIOE, as the world's leading optoelectronic exhibition, will be offering convenience and service to overseas buyers. During our service completing stage, any suggestions are more than welcome.

    Looking forward to meeting you at CIOE 2020 at Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center in the coming summer.

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cioes-english-wechat-account-ready-for-service-301046602.html

    SOURCE CIOE

