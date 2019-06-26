26.06.2019 03:22:00

CIOE to move to new venue in 2020

World's largest photonics exhibition moving to the world's largest exhibition venue

SHENZHEN, China, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's leading optoelectronic event, CIOE (China International Optoelectronic Exposition) is scheduled to move to the new venue, Shenzhen World Convention & Exhibition Center on September 9-11, 2020.

It is expected to have a total exhibition area of 160,000m2 and more than 3,000 photonics companies to join from around the world. CIOE will continue its effort to build a global business platform under the strong empowerment of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area under the development concept of cooperation, integration, enlargement, strength, professionalism and precision, to achieve the integration ecosystems of photonics, and to present a benchmark exhibition where to connect business for photonics companies and professionals.

What will change on the move?

Higher Density in Venue Date:

CIOE use to be held on the first week of September for 4 days. It will be organized regularly from Wednesday to Friday of the 2nd week of September starting from 2020 with annual 3 days to present the world higher density of photonics business opportunities. With that said, the coming schedule will be:
CIOE 2020 Sept. 9-11 
CIOE 2021 Sept. 8-10 
CIOE 2022 Sept. 7-9
CIOE 2023 Sept. 6-8
CIOE 2024 Sept. 11-13

Higher Capacity in Exhibition Areas:

Things will change in 2020 as CIOE's exhibition area will be increased from 110,000m2 to 160,000m2, which means higher capacity for CIOE to connect parts of the complicated supply chain of photonic and optoelectronic industry. It is also provides more options for exhibitors to target different qualified buyers. In a word, more photonic business will be happening at CIOE.

More Convenient Traffic Plan:

Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center located next to Shenzhen airport. For those landing in Hong Kong airport it will be only 30 minutes away by ferry directly.

New Venue: Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center

Shenzhen World Convention & Exhibition Center is a key project in the development plan of Shenzhen, and plays an important role in enhancing the urban functions and image, building Shenzhen into a convention center in China and around the world. Reaching 500,000m2 of indoor exhibition space. Shenzhen World is a super large exhibition complex integrating exhibition, conference, activity (competition, entertainment), catering, shopping, office and service.

About CIOE

CIOE (China International Optoelectronic Exposition) is the world's leading exhibition in optoelectronic and photonic industry. The event presents the entire supply chain. Nearly 2,000 photonic players will display their cutting-edge products and technologies at CIOE 2019. It is one ideal platform to find new suppliers, to source for new products, to exchange technical thoughts and to discover more market opportunities. In addition, onsite activities such as new products and new technology presentation, VIP buyer match-making, VIP lounge will provide you more efficient visiting services. The coming edition - CIOE 2019 will be held at Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center on September 4-7, 2019.

Register now to visit CIOE 2019 which will be the last time held in Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center, where located in the center of Shenzhen city.

More about CIOE 2019 please kindly visit http://www.cioe.cn/en 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/928418/CIOE_move_Shenzhen_World_2020.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/928419/CIOE_2020_Venue.jpg

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

25.06.19
Gold steigt auf 6-Jahreshoch
25.06.19
Vontobel: derimail - BRC mit Chance auf Coupon-Verdopplung
25.06.19
SMI bleibt im Konsolidierungsmodus
25.06.19
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Neues Allzeithoch wird verkauft / ABB – Bodenbildung läuft an
24.06.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.60% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Georg Fischer AG, Logitech, Dufry
24.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
14.06.19
Beyond Meat: Ist der Hype schon verpufft?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

19.06.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Mai 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Schwächt US-Präsident Trump die Attraktivität des US-Dollars?
Tesla-Aktie: Nachfragesorgen lassen Analysten skeptischer werden
Warum der Euro zum Dollar auf ein Dreimonatshoch steigt - Franken so stark wie zuletzt in 2017
US-Börsen mit Verlusten -- SMI zum Handelsende stabil -- DAX geht im Minus in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot
Santhera-Aktie kann Gewinne nicht halten: EU-Zulassungsantrag für Idebenon einen Schritt weiter
Novartis-Aktie legt zu: Emricasan-Studie von Conatus erreicht nicht primären Endpunkt
AbbVie will Botox-Hersteller Allergan schlucken - Allergan-Aktie schiesst hoch, AbbVie-Aktie verliert
Experte: Handelsstreit könnte Ölpreis in die Tiefe reissen
Credit Suisse-Aktie gibt ab: Verkauf von InvestLab an Allfunds
Darum steigt der Euro über 1,14 Dollar - pendelt zum Franken weiter um 1,11

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen mit Verlusten -- SMI zum Handelsende stabil -- DAX geht im Minus in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot
Der heimische Markt beendete den Handel wenig bewegt. Dagegen gaben der deutsche Leitindex sowie die Börsen in Fernost am Dienstag nach. In den USA dominierten Abschläge das Bild.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB