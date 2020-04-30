+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage zum Thema Anlageprodukte teil! +++ -w-
30.04.2020 11:30:00

CIOE 2020 VIP Buyer Program launched to upgrade sourcing efficiency at the world's premier optoelectronic exhibition

SHENZHEN, China, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CIOE 2020 VIP Buyer Program has been launched now. As the biggest optoelectronic sourcing platform, CIOE (China International Optoelectronic Exposition) will be held at Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center from September 9 to 11, 2020. It'll attract 80,000 industry peers and buyers to source the latest optoelectronic products and technologies, for CIOE being known as the must-attend event to the industry. It covers information and communication, laser, infrared, precision optics, lens and camera module, optoelectronic sensor and photonic innovations.

Among all the visitor service CIOE offered, CIOE VIP Buyer Program is exclusively designed for key buyers and senior decision makers from the optoelectronic industry, and it is especially popular for overseas buyers who decides or influences the procurement, in the positions such as top management, project managing, supply chain management or R&D. The program aims to help accelerate buyers' sourcing efficiency by providing free privileges and amenities.

VIP Buyer will enjoy the exclusive benefits to help them with better sourcing experience at CIOE including the fast entry at VIP Buyer counter, welcome gift, visitor guide, VIP lounge with refreshments, tea and coffee served, special rate for CIOE conference ticket, especially the One2One Business Match-making service. The match-making service is popular with VIP buyers, which helps them to connect with suitable suppliers matched to their tailor-made needs and pre-schedule an optimal meeting before the show. What's more, qualified suppliers and products will be recommended accordingly so CIOE's VIP would enjoy worry-free experience, saving the time on search for the target products quality manufacturers in a long list.

Mr. Wang, Regional Sourcing from Volkswagen Group said: "Thanks to CIOE's VIP detailed visitor guide and road maps for applications, we can identify our target products and exhibitors. The onsite services are also very helpful. We are very grateful to the organizers for their arrangement."

Register as a VIP buyer now to enjoy premium service exclusively for VIP buyers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1162252/CIOE.jpg

