+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
17.04.2020 03:02:00

CIOE 2020 to held at a new venue - Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center, new exhibitors confirmed their debuts

SHENZHEN, China, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For moving to its new venue to Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center in 2020, China International Optoelectronic Exposition (CIOE), the world largest optoelectronic exposition, will free from its years' wall-bound with an even larger exhibition area up to 160,000 m2 and the floor plan will be much organized and friendly for professional buyers in sourcing top-notch materials, components, devices and equipment.

Expecting a total of 3,000 exhibitors, they will showcase their latest technologies and products at CIOE 2020, which covers information communications, laser, infrared, precision optics, lens and camera module, optoelectronic sensor and photonic innovations. With more space, CIOE's capable to integrate more resources and to welcome more new optoelectronic companies to explore the further of the industry together. More than 500+ new exhibitors have confirmed their debuts at CIOE 2020, joining the world's largest optoelectronic gathering.

HiSilicon, the eye-catcher in optical communications industry, will bring along its latest optical components and modules at CIOE 2020 - Information and Communication Expo. Key players such as Sifotonics, XDK COMMUNICATION EQUIPMENT, Triple-stone Technology will also bring along their latest products in cables/fibers, testing, sensing, and in device manufacturing and processing. Meanwhile, STAr technologies, SET CORPORATION SA, Peilican Products and Services will be also launching CIOE 2020 with instrumentation and measurement device, optical communication chips and systems.

For the CIOE 2020 - Precision Optics Lens and Camera Module Expo, key players such as ASM MICROELECTRONIC TECHNICAL SERVICES, HÜTTINGER, Beijing Machine Toll Research Institute, SUMITA OPTICS, Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence, Edwards Vacuum will present their up-to-date products in optical coating, optical imaging measurement and optical lens & modules. Meanwhile Teledyne Photometrics, Jagular Industry, SOLAR CHEMICAL APPLIED MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY, RADIATION TECHNOLOGY, DELO Industrial Adhesives, Isuzu Optics, NAGASE will also complete the precision optics product categories from materials to module to manufacturing and processing equipment.

Suzhou Everbright Photonics, Connet Fiber Optic, Beijing Exuberance Opto-electronics Technology, Suzhou Bellin Laser, OPUS MICROSYSTEMS, SYNTEC TECHNOLOGY, Light Conversion, Altechna, Ekspla, Workshop of Photonics, QS Lasers, Direct Machining Control, and Optogama will further richen choice of laser supply chain at CIOE 2020 - Lasers Technology & Intelligent Manufacturing Expo specialized for laser micro-processing and manufacturing.

NJU Institute of Sensing and imaging Engineering, SHENZHEN CREATOR INVENTOR CONNECTOR SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY, China Building Material Academy, Unl-Trend Technology, SHANGHAI MAGNITY ELECTRONICS, SuZhou Gem Optpelectronic Technology, BEIJING ZHONGXING TIMES TECHNOLOGY, Chengdu Ultra pure Applied Materials and EAST OPTOELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY will also showcase the hot the infrared applications in imaging, inspection, energy, surveillance and safety, and fire prevention at CIOE 2020 - Infrared Applications Expo, while Fraunhofer FEP, Optochip optoelectronics, iReach corporation and Qingdao Pico Technology will presenting their 3D imaging and 3D sensing items, liDAR and fiber optic sensor at CIOE 2020 - Optoelectronic Sensor Expo.

It is expected that CIOE will again bring premier event for buyer in all optoelectronic categories thanks to their debuts at CIOE 2020.

Register now to join CIOE 2020 at Shenzhen World in the coming September.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1156204/CIOE.jpg

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Roche Hldg G 320.90
3.18 %
Novartis 84.60
2.89 %
Givaudan 3’210.00
2.39 %
Lonza Grp 408.80
1.84 %
Nestle 104.58
1.26 %
ABB 16.59
-0.87 %
Swiss Life Hldg 321.20
-1.14 %
Sika 158.75
-1.37 %
UBS Group 8.86
-2.08 %
CS Group 7.63
-2.50 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16.04.20
Vontobel: derimail - Neue Produkte mit 50% Barriere und nur 1 Jahr Laufzeit
16.04.20
Investoren ziehen sich wieder zurück
16.04.20
Daily Markets: DAX – Rücklauf gestartet / Credit Suisse – Neues Verlaufstief im Anmarsch?
15.04.20
The Currency-Commodities Nexus of the Big Eight
14.04.20
Überschrift: Guter Wochenstart nach Ostern | BX Swiss TV
14.04.20
Neuemissionen - u. a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (52.5%) auf Credit Suisse Group AG
14.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16.04.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzierungen stürmischen Zeiten standhalten können
15.04.20
Schroders: What is "helicopter money" and is it a good idea?
14.04.20
Schroders: Johanna Kyrklund: How we’re managing money in the eye of the storm
mehr
Überschrift: Guter Wochenstart nach Ostern | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Plötzlich Pleite: Was Gläubigern von Vapiano, Esprit und Co. jetzt bevorsteht
Dow schlussendlich fester -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX gibt Gewinne zum Handelsende teilweise ab -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Apple stellt neues iPhone SE vor - Apple-Aktie gibt nach Überraschung ab
"Schlimmster Bärenmarkt meines Lebens": Jim Rogers sieht noch keine Trendwende am Aktienmarkt
Comparis-Studie - Schweizer werden ihren Konsum eindämmen
Diese Milliardäre konnten trotz Krise ihren Reichtum vermehren
Zur Rose legt im ersten Quartal deutlich zu - Aktie verliert dennoch
Kudelski-Generalversammlung: Aktionäre genehmigen alle Anträge - Aktie gibt Gewinne ab
VAT-Aktie weit im Plus: VAT setzt im ersten Quartal mehr um
Ascom-Aktie auf Höhenflug: Ascom mit "zufriedenstellendem" ersten Quartal

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schlussendlich fester -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX gibt Gewinne zum Handelsende teilweise ab -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
An der Wall Street liegen Techwerte vorne. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag freundlich. Der DAX wies knapp positive Vorzeichen aus. An Asiens Börsen ging es am Donnerstag mehrheitlich abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB