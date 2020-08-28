28.08.2020 03:00:00

CIOE 2020 Foreign Visitors Need-to-know

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- There are only 2 weeks until CIOE 2020's kick-off. Despite the travel restriction and worries of COVID-19, the prosperous prospect of the development of optoelectronic industry and the urge for professionals to meet and greet each other face to face have still attracted great attention from global industry community. It is expected there will still be adequate overseas professionals joining CIOE from September 9-11, 2020 at Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center.

For the sake of everybody's health and safety, CIOE 2020 will make the largest effort to make our event worry-free to visit, following China and Shenzhen's Pandemic regulations and control, which will probably become the NEW NORMAL way for a foreigner to visit each exhibition in China in the coming 2-3 years. So below instructions are for your better preparation.

1.   Health Code is a Must

Starting from February, everyone within China's territory will need their health code examined when entering or exiting important public junctions like airports, railways, subways, shopping malls and exhibition centers. To enter Shenzhen or the Shenzhen World exhibition and convention center, you'll need to apply for the Yuekang Code, also known as the Guangdong health code (GHC). It will take you 3 minutes to finish it in advance to CIOE 2020. Please kindly click here to check the guidance.

2.   Real Name Registration System

In case suspicious situations occur, travel records will be very useful for locating the possible close contacts. All visitors must register under their real name, according to China's COVID-19 prevention regulations. Please use the same name as your ID / Passport / Residence Permit for Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan resident sto register, and bring your above certification for event entry verification. Registration Now to CIOE.

3.   Keep the Mask on

A facial mask is a proven efficient way to prevent COVID-19 at public gatherings. Wearing a mask will be necessary during your tour at CIOE and your attendance to public facilities such as airplanes, buses, subways and taxis.

4.   Temperature Detection for your Protection

As high fever is a symptom of COVID-19, temperature detection devices will be well-equipped at every entrance of CIOE. By checking everyone's temperature and health code, it could be guaranteed that people within CIOE exhibition hall are healthy and are in very well status.

The annual grand gathering for optoelectronic professionals is kicking off in 2 weeks. Register now so let's meet and greet for explore the new business opportunities in our business.

SOURCE CIOE

