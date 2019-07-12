Cinergy Entertainment Announces Donation From Celebrity Tournament

DALLAS, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinergy Entertainment Group, a leader in family entertainment, announced today that it will donate $12,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Permian Basin after the generous support from the community and the success of its celebrity bowling tournament from June 30th.

The celebrity tournament, sponsored by Cinergy Entertainment, featured Dallas Cowboys Linebacker Jaylon Smith, along with local coaching staff, teams and local businesses. In addition to the tournament, Cinergy sponsored a raffle, which allowed anyone to purchase raffle tickets with autographed Dallas Cowboys memorabilia in efforts to raise additional funds for the club. Cinergy fans were able to watch and cheer on the competition, while also contributing to its success. Cinergy is donating a portion of proceeds from all food and beverage purchases, along with tournament entry fees to the Boys and Girls Club in sum of $12,000. Jaylon Smith stated, "It really meant a lot to me to be on this adventure with Cinergy […] supporting everything going on with Cinergy and the Boys & Girls Club has been an amazing experience."

The check presentation will take place on Friday, July 12th at 1:00PM with kids and representative from the Boys & Girls Club. Cinergy invites members of the public to watch the presentation and support the efforts of a great organization.

Dallas, Texas-based Cinergy Entertainment Group, Inc. is a visionary industry innovator and regional operator of five luxury cinema entertainment centers in Texas and Oklahoma with 51 screens and 50 lanes of bowling. The company has additional locations under development across the country. All Cinergy centers feature recline and dine cinemas serving alcoholic beverages and a menu of chef-inspired American favorites. In addition to upscale cinema amenities, all Cinergy locations feature a unique selection of interactive games and a variety of other amenities, including: bowling, laser tag, escape rooms, Hologate VR, Triotech Dark Ride and Sky Walker, an elevated ropes course with zip lines.

Cinergy is privately held by the Benson family. For more information, visit Cinergy at www.Cinergy.com.

