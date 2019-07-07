CinemaCon 2019 - The Big Stars on Our Harkness Screen

DUBLIN, July 07, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CinemaCon has arguably become the biggest platform in the USA for showcasing upcoming Hollywood productions, as well as bringing together actors, directors, theatre owners and media members from across the world.

And this year, Cinemacon decided to use the Colosseum at Caesars Palace Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, to showcase upcoming movies and at the heart of the Colosseum stood a new screen from one of the world's oldest screenmakers, Harkness Screen.

The screen for was manufactured at the Harkness facility in Roanoke, Virginia.

Some of hollywood's biggest stars were seen promoting and premiering their projects at this year's CinemaCon and Harkness was proud to be a part of it.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson – Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw

One of the most recognisable faces in cinema right now, The Rock was in Vegas to promote his latest action blockbuster, Hobbs and Shaw. Starring alongside Jason Statham (The Meg), the film is a spin-off from the Fast & Furious franchise and also stars Idris Elba (The Mountain Between Us) as the villain. The reception from the crowd only indicated that the franchise isn't slowing down one bit.

Ana De Armas - Knives Out

Due for release in late November, some of the stars of Rian Johnson's Knives out were in attendance at CinemaCon in April. One of which was Ana De Armas. The Spanish-Cuban actress stars alongside the likes of Chris Evans (Avengers Endgame), Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween), Michael Shannon (The Shape of Water) and the legendary Christopher Plummer (The Sound of Music). Also in this mystery drama is 007 himself, Daniel Craig, who De Armas will also work with in the upcoming 25th James Bond film.

Taron Egerton – Rocketman

Aberyswyth-born Egerton was at Caesars Palace to promote the biographical picture of popstar Elton John's life. Alongside fellow Brits Richard Madden (The Bodyguard) and Jamie Bell (Billy Elliot), the Welshman has received rave reviews for his performance as John.

Jessica Chastain - IT Chapter 2

Jessica Chastain landed at CinemaCon as Warner Bros unveiled the first footage from "It: Chapter Two". Chastain stars alongside James McAvoy (Split), Bill Hader (Inside Out), Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things) and Bill Skarsgard reprises his role as the terrifying clown. Written by Gary Dauberman, the mind behind the Conjuring Universe, the writer has said that this film is 'pushing it to the brink' with the gore.

Kevin Hart & Tiffany Haddish – The Secret Life of Pets 2

Comedian Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish (both Night School) made their CinemaCon appearance on stage all the more interesting by going on stage with rabbits, the characters they play in this animated movie. Hart returns as Snowball, a white rabbit, whereas Haddish is a new addition to the cast. In cinemas now, The Secret Life of Pets 2 also sees Harrison Ford join the cast for what has been a well-received film.

Eva Longoria - Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Eva Longoria stepped out in a stunning navy jumpsuit with Isabela Moner, Michael Peña and Eugenio Derbez to promote their upcoming movie, Dora and the Lost City of Gold. Due for release in August, the movie will bring one of the world's favourite children's characters to life. Longoria plays the kidnapped mother of the intrepid explorer, who is portrayed by 17-year-old Isabela Moner (Transformers: The Last Knight).

Arnold Schwarzenneger - Terminator: Dark Fate

When Shwarzenneger said the lines "I'll be back", it's possible that even he didn't know that some 35 years later the Austrian would still be portraying a T-800 Terminator. The latest instalment of the franchise will see Linda Hamilton also return to our screens as Sarah Connor. Set to hit theaters in October, the cast were in Las Vegas to promote their project.

Nell Williams - Blinded By The Light

Released on the 14th of August, blinded by the light focuses on the life of British-Pakistani teenager Javed and the challenges he faces growing up. Directed by Gurinder Chadha (Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging), this film is set to be another great example of British cinema.

Mindy Kaling - Late Night

Released at the start of June, Late Night follows the story of a late night talk show whose world is turned upside down after hiring a female writer. Premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January, the film has had good reviews from critics, with Emma Thompson (Love Actually) and John Lithgow gaining praise for their performances.

Seth Rogen & Charlize Theron - Long Shot

Released one month after CinemaCon, Rogen and Theron are the protagonists in this comedy romance. Directed by Jonathan Levine (50/50), this picture has already had good reviews and would be well worth going to see in cinemas.

The stars of the premieres loved being at Cinemacon and so did Harkness. Since 2014, Clarus has been the screen of choice at the Caesars Palace Colosseum for both 2D and 3D presentations. Clarus technology was approved by all major studios prior to 2014 with the first Clarus screen in the world installed at AMC Burbank 16.

Screens for Cinemacon 2018 and 2019 have been produced from Harkness' Roanoke facility in North Carolina. The screen was used for all 2D and 3D slate and screening presentation premieres, including Late Night (Amazon Studios), Blinded By The Light (Warner Bros) and Longshot (Lionsgate).

Chapin Cutler of Boston Light and Sound told Harkness his thoughts on Clarus :-

"Your screens are always fabulous. This screen at CinemaCon is no exception. Of all the things we have to worry about in the Colosseum for CinemaCon, your screens are one thing that we don't worry about. We are grateful for your support and for your continued search for the perfect surface."

