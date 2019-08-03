03.08.2019 20:59:00

Cindy May Marketing Announces 'Develop Donors Digitally' Masterclass

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., Aug. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cindy May Marketing, which has been guiding small nonprofits to greater success for more than a decade, is offering a masterclass this fall on how to "Develop Donors Digitally" through targeted email campaigns that can raise as much as $10,000 in just two weeks.

"I'm a great believer in helping small nonprofits get the same highly successful results that larger organizations enjoy without having to hire professional fundraisers or sign a long-term contract with a marketing firm," said May. "This course is DIY marketing at its best and most impactful."

The online course provides step-by-step instructions in building and launching a two-week email campaign that can generate between $2,000 and $10,000 using a nonprofit's current database of donors, volunteers and other supporters.

"We've had tremendous success with this model for many of our nonprofit clients," said May, whose roster of current and former clients includes Goodwill, the United Way, and the Boys and Girls Club.  "Most nonprofits already have the tools to create these short-term and highly effective campaigns; they just need guidance on how to put it together effectively."

The masterclass series will include three one-hour online sessions to be held on Wednesday, Sept. 25, Thursday, Sept. 26, and Tuesday, Oct. 1. In addition to the classes, bonus materials will be provided to help attendees design their own two-week campaigns.

Enrollment for Develop Donors Digitally will open in early September, but those interested in the course can sign up now to be notified when enrollment begins and receive extra bonuses and discounts, including an "early bird" discount on the cost of the online course.

Cindy May Marketing has been providing marketing tools, services and education for nonprofits since 2010. In addition to educational seminars, Cindy also hosts a weekly podcast called Smart Marketing for Small Nonprofits, offering insights on marketing trends and actionable strategies to make marketing easier and more effective for small nonprofits.

For more information on the Develop Donors Digitally online course or to sign up for the early bird discount, go to https://www.cindymaymarketing.com/.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cindy-may-marketing-announces-develop-donors-digitally-masterclass-300896017.html

SOURCE Cindy May Marketing

Die Börsen weltweit wurden am Freitag von einem Thema bewegt: Dem Handelsstreit zwischen China und den USA. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich in Rot. Der DAX musste herbe Verluste einstecken. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich mit Abgaben. In Asien ging es spürbar bergab.

