02.07.2021 23:50:00

Cindi Bright Releases The Color of Courage: Crushing Racism in Corporate America

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past year, the issue of racial equality and systemic racism has burst to the forefront of American media, but through whose eyes are they telling the story? Systemic racism in this country is deeply engrained into the groundwork of corporate America, yet few dive into the nuances of racism within workplace practices and protocols. Cindi Bright, author, speaker, radio host, TEDx speaker, racial equality consultant, and provocateur of change, is telling an unfiltered, unabashed account of her experience as a bi-racial woman in power in her new book, The Color of Courage: Crushing Racism in Corporate America. 

Releasing July 17th on Amazon and other online book retailers, The Color of Courage delivers Cindi's gut-wrenching account of the radical truth behind what is happening to brown and black people within the workplace. Cindi's immense vulnerability allows readers to approach the issue of race through a new lens to cultivate a deep understanding of the realities within corporate America. 

The Color of Courage acts as a call to action for executives in power to stop having superficial conversations about anti-racism, but rather recognize the uncomfortable truths that cause harm to black and brown employees. Cindi Bright provides a revolutionary roadmap to dismantling racism within the workplace by opening eyes and hearts to the truth. 

Labeled a must-read by previewers, The Color of Courage curates uncomfortable conversations to proactively champion racial equity and social justice to create an inclusive work culture for all.

"You can't dismantle what you cannot see. This eye-opener book unveils the mechanics of racism and toxicity in Corporate America. A must-read for any leader serious about creating inclusive cultures." ~ Venus Rekow, CEO, Neural Shifts 

Through proof of concept, dedication to community, and unwavering commitment to the truth; Cindi Bright's purpose-driven vision has come to fruition with the release of The Color of Courage: Crushing Racism in Corporate America.

To learn more about Cindi Bright, please visit: https://www.cindibright.com/ 

About Cindi Bright

Cindi Bright is an author, speaker, radio host, TEDx speaker, and racial equity consultant based in Bellevue, Washington. A provocateur of change, Cindi is committed to cultivating meaningful systemic change by shining a light on the ugly truth of corporate America. Leveraging her expansive career as a human resources executive for numerous fortune 500 companies, Cindi tells her story as a bi-racial woman in power to empower her audience. In her new book The Color of Change: Crushing Racism in Corporate America, Cindi offers an unapologetic account of racism through her lens, shedding light on the gross imbalance of power within the workplace, and what we can do to change it.

Press Contact:

Cindi Bright
4252133265
https://www.cindibright.com/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cindi-bright-releases-the-color-of-courage-crushing-racism-in-corporate-america-301325217.html

SOURCE Cindi Bright

