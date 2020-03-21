Cincy Shirts and UC Health partner on - "Strength in Unity" t-shirt to benefit the YMCA of Cincinnati Emergency Response Fund

CINCINNATI, March 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In partnership with UC Health, Cincy Shirts has created a new t-shirt design entitled "Strength in Unity" to honor our community's medical professionals and first responders. The title comes from the English translation of "Juncta Juvant", the City of Cincinnati's motto found on the seal of the city and its flag.

Proceeds from the sale of the shirt will benefit the YMCA of Cincinnati Emergency Response Fund that has been set up to provide free child care for hospital personnel and first responders working to keep our community safe during the coronavirus pandemic. The YMCA has transformed 11 of their locations into Critical Care Personnel Program sites.

UC Health, Greater Cincinnati's academic health system, has pledged to purchase shirts for all of its 11,000 employees and physicians.

"We are proud to support those who are on the front lines caring for others: especially our medical professionals like doctors and nurses, the police, fire/EMS and so many others," said UC Health President & CEO Richard P. Lofgren, MD. "This is a time for our city and our community to come together to support and help each other."

"In this coronavirus pandemic, we must do everything we can to help those on the front line take care of our community without worrying that their own child is safe," said YMCA of Greater Cincinnati President and CEO Jorge Perez. "We are appreciative of every community partner stepping up to help us serve our front line workers during this time. There truly is 'strength in unity'!"

"'Strength in Unity' is the perfect phrase in times like this, and the fact that it's our city's motto made it even more appropriate to use in this design," said Cincy Shirts Partner Josh Sneed. "We are honored to partner with UC Health and the YMCA, and we hope that other organizations with employees who can benefit from this fund will follow suit."

Working with local charities and fundraising efforts is a common theme for Cincy Shirts. The company has partnered with the Cincinnati Zoo to raise over $325,000 for #TeamFiona, and recently worked with the zoo to raise over $207,000 for the Australia Wildfire Relief.

"This is what people have come to expect from us," says Darin Overholser, Sneed's business partner. "Cincinnati always shows up to take care of its own."

The shirt is available for purchase now exclusively at CincyShirts.com.

About Cincy Shirts (Gravy Keg LLC)

Founded in 2010, partners Josh Sneed and Darin Overholser created the brand to "celebrate the rich history, present, and future of Cincinnati". Their apparel ranges from nostalgic businesses, MLS, MLBPA, NCAA, and general city pride designs. They have partnered with local favorites like the Cincinnati Zoo, Goldstar Chili, Christian Moerlein, Montgomery Inn, and many more. A 4-time "Best of Cincinnati" winner, Cincy Shirts has helped raise money for numerous non-profits around the city as well.

