Cin7 extends Warehouse Management capability for faster, more scalable fulfillment

Inventory and order management platform releases new capability that natively connects sales channels, stock levels, and warehouse locations, helping product businesses keep pace with increasing order volumes

DENVER, March 29, 2021 /CNW/ -- Cin7, a pioneer in cloud-based inventory management software (IMS), announces it has extended its Warehouse Management capabilities, helping product companies to run optimized, modern-day warehouses by combining orders, quantities, and locations, in one mobile-optimized interface to streamline fulfillment across all their sales channels.

"Cin7's centralized purchasing and sales channel integration put us in a unique position to help product businesses manage warehouses with more speed, automation and efficiency," says Cin7 CEO David Leach. "Warehouse teams now have one interface to manage orders and stock in their warehouse, without losing time using different software, portals, or printed spreadsheets."

As part of the Cin7 inventory management solution, Warehouse Management downloads purchases and sales orders from any channel directly to a warehouse, allowing teams to track orders and products as they are received into locations, moved between locations, and picked and packed, all using a single, mobile-optimized interface that works with popular scanning devices. Warehouse Management also provides a dashboard view of orders and picking activity to track shipping deadlines, picking activity, and other metrics, and can be configured to be used for racking items or for using tote trolleys.

"Cin7 Warehouse Management has been a critical element in our warehouse optimization and expansion strategy," says Jack Carter, of fashion and accessory brand St. Agni. "The barcode scanning functionality and informative dashboard have allowed us to reduce the number of errors made and effectively manage team productivity and efficiency."

Warehouse Management is included in every Cin7 pricing plan, giving ecommerce, wholesale, or multichannel product companies one solution to manage inventory and orders from purchase to sale to fulfillment.

Visit our website for more information about Warehouse Management .

About Cin7

Cin7's inventory and order management platform connects more than 700 ecommerce platforms, online marketplaces, 3PL warehouses, and native EDIs in one solution, helping retailers and product sellers quickly and efficiently get their products to customers wherever they are, from any channel. Cin7 was founded in New Zealand and supports product sellers in 25 countries. In early 2020, Cin7 established a significant US presence to serve its growing customer base and accelerate growth in the North American market. Every month, millions of orders flow through the platform, representing over a billion dollars of product sales, as Cin7 helps over 6,000 growing brands sell more products, to more customers, in more places.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cin7-extends-warehouse-management-capability-for-faster-more-scalable-fulfillment-301258009.html

SOURCE Cin7