Cimcor Provides Zoom with Security and Compliance Technology

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cimcor announced that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has turned to the CimTrak Integrity Suite File and System Integrity Monitoring software to support evolving business needs, innovations, and continued growth as millions of users globally utilize Zoom. Cimcor and the award-winning CimTrak Integrity Suite have committed to delivering to Zoom a security, integrity and compliance solution enterprise-wide. Zoom first began utilizing the CimTrak software in 2019, to achieve compliance for Service Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Framework and FedRAMP compliance requirements.

Richard Farley, Deputy CISO at Zoom said, "The need for real-time security and compliance has continued to scale up as the use of Zoom increases globally. Working with Cimcor and implementing CimTrak ensures our teams are able to comply with expanding security and regulatory requirements, while being able to mitigate risks in real-time."

Meeting the extensive increase and rapid demand for users and services, Zoom had a need for additional integrity monitoring and security for the millions of participants using the video meeting platform. Requiring increased coverage and security for servers and networks devices, Zoom selected the CimTrak Integrity Suite for its advantages in integrity, reliability, scalability, and performance for both on-premise and cloud environments. CimTrak's next-generation file and system integrity monitoring is also helping Zoom to comply with regulatory requirements such as SOC 2 and others.

"Providing real-time file and system integrity monitoring for Zoom is critical in today's IT environment," said Cimcor CEO Robert E. Johnson, III. "Security and compliance practices have always been forefront for Cimcor. During this pandemic, there are new cybersecurity challenges and increased risk. We are pleased that our security and compliance software can help provide organizations with the assurance that their servers and network devices are operating in an expected and secure state."

Alignment and integration with IT Service Management processes and products, and deployment within Zoom has also reinforced Cimcor's strategy to support and align with SecOps industry efforts. CimTrak provides the first and only 'in-product' capability to create a closed-loop change management solution to reconcile expected changes with observed changes and provide automated remediating and roll-back capabilities. This capability can drive the industry averages of mean-time-to-identify (MTTI) and mean-time-to-contain (MTTC) security breaches of 206 and 73 days, respectively, down to measurements of mere minutes with CimTrak.

With 60,000-plus servers, Cimcor will work closely with Zoom to utilize its current and future releases of CimTrak to help streamline many of its security processes and compliance requirements with one solution that is cost effective, simple to install and operate.

Said Johnson, "We are excited to be a part of the fundamental shift that Zoom is creating in how we communicate both in business and in our personal lives. As they continue to expand, we also will continue to work with Zoom as a strategic partner to help provide innovative methods to secure their dynamic and rapidly growing infrastructure."

About Cimcor, Inc.

Cimcor develops innovative, next-generation, compliance and system integrity monitoring software. The CimTrak Integrity Suite monitors and protects a wide range of physical, network, cloud, and virtual IT assets in real-time while providing detailed forensic information about all changes. CimTrak helps reduce configuration drift and ensure that systems are in a secure and hardened state. Securing your infrastructure with CimTrak helps you get compliant and stay that way. For more information, visit https://www.cimcor.com/cimtrak

