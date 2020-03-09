CIMCON's NearSky Smart City Platform Wins 2020 BIG Innovation Award from the Business Intelligence Group

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CIMCON , the leading global provider of smart city technologies , announced that the company's NearSky smart city platform is the recipient of a 2020 BIG Innovation Award from the Business Intelligence Group.

The BIG Innovation Award recognizes those organizations and people who bring new ideas to life through their vision, creativity, and persistence. Since 2012, the Business Intelligence Group has recognized and awarded business executives, departments, products, and entire organizations for their innovation and leadership. The organization's judges are practicing experts from across the globe that represent the most trusted and valued brands.

"Receiving a BIG Innovation Award for NearSky reflects our commitment to continuous innovation in the smart lighting and smart city space and the unique way NearSky simplifies the use of sensors and cameras to deliver great outcomes for cities," said Anil Agrawal, CEO at CIMCON. "Offering our customers technology that simplifies the building of smart, digital cities and delivers significant improvements in city services is our mission. This award and the team we have in place further demonstrates this commitment."

The NearSky smart city platform converts a city's existing streetlight infrastructure into a city-wide digital canopy that allows the deployment of smart technologies that can reduce operating costs, stimulate economic activity, and improve the experience of city residents, visitors, and businesses. Over the past year, NearSky has been recognized with numerous awards, including the 2019 Gold Edison Award , a Lux Award for Connected Lighting Innovation of the Year , and an Innovation Award in the control category from LightFai r

Cities, utilities, and energy service companies (ESCOs) can arrange a pilot of NearSky by visiting https://www.cimconlighting.com/streetvantage-smart-city-pilot-program . Smart city device and software manufacturers can deploy their product on the NearSky platform by joining the company's NearSky Connect partner program .

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group seeks out and rewards those with vision, creativity and persistence, all hallmarks found in the world's leading companies and individuals across the globe. Since 2012, we have recognized and rewarded hundreds of business executives, departments, products and entire organizations for their innovation and leadership.

About CIMCON Lighting, Inc.

With a heritage of over 25 years of innovation and experience in industrial automation and outdoor wireless applications, CIMCON provides the most proven and most complete smart city solutions to global cities and utilities. The company is the world's leading provider of scalable, intelligent wireless outdoor lighting management solutions for traditional, LED and solar-based streetlights, and the company's smart city platform provides an easy way to deploy, manage and maintain smart city devices and applications. Focused on offering solutions that provide the lowest "Lifecycle Cost of Ownership," CIMCON provides hardware and software technologies that allow cities and utilities to monitor, maintain and in many cases, monetize their assets and other devices on or near the light pole. CIMCON's "Just in Time Lighting™," reduces energy, maintenance and repair costs while improving the quality of lighting services and enabling the path to a smart city. For more information, please visit www.cimconlighting.com.

Media Contact:

John Joseph, VP of Marketing, Tel: +1 978-320-4002 x433, Email: 235640@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cimcons-nearsky-smart-city-platform-wins-2020-big-innovation-award-from-the-business-intelligence-group-301019723.html

SOURCE CIMCON Lighting