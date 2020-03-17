17.03.2020 23:17:00

Cimarex Announces Reduction in 2020 Capital Plans

DENVER, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) today announced that, due to the recent drop in oil prices, it expects a 40-50 percent reduction in its 2020 capital investment program from its original guidance of $1.25-$1.35 billion.

Cimarex Chairman, President and CEO, Tom Jorden, said, "We are taking action in these challenging times. Our top priority is to preserve our balance sheet strength. Our revised outlook assumes $30 per barrel WTI price for the remainder of 2020. Under this scenario, Cimarex will not incur additional debt in 2020 and will generate sufficient free cash flow to preserve payment of our dividend to our shareholders." He went on to say, "This capital level holds annual oil production flat with 2019 levels and the investments we are making significantly exceed our hurdle rate of return, a testament to the quality of our assets." 

Cimarex will continue to monitor commodity price developments and will adjust capital spending plans in response to this dynamic environment. The company plans to provide a more comprehensive update as part of its first quarter earnings release in May.

About Cimarex Energy 

Denver-based Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with principal operations in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent areas of the U.S.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cimarex-announces-reduction-in-2020-capital-plans-301025838.html

SOURCE Cimarex Energy Co.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:00
Rohstoffmärkte im Panikmodus
08:12
Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unsere neuen Single BRCs
07:29
Index-Schwergewichte holen SMI aus dem Keller
06:29
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Im freien Fall / Geberit – Gegenbewegung?
16.03.20
Neuer Kursrutsch - Notenbanken fluten die Märkte | BX Swiss TV
16.03.20
Market Swings and Evolving Storylines
12.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
10.03.20
Schroders: Zehn falsche Annahmen über Stewardship
09.03.20
Schroders: Umweltthemen lassen chinesische Städte im Global Cities-Ranking abstürzen
mehr
Neuer Kursrutsch - Notenbanken fluten die Märkte | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie legt zu: Roche startet Auslieferung von COVID-19-Test in den USA
Börsenlegende Warren Buffett zu Corona-Krise und Ölpreisschock
US-Börsen nach Erholungsbewegung mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX geht höher in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Goldman Sachs mit Kauf-Empfehlung: UBS-Aktie mit über 50 Prozent Aufstiegspotenzial
OSRAM-Übernahme könnte für ams mit Corona-Krise schwierig werden - ams-Aktie unter grossem Druck
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Tecan-Aktie auf Höhenflug: Tecan steigert 2019 den Gewinn - Auswirkungen von Corona noch nicht vorhersehbar
Grossaktionär Stoffel verkauft Vifor-Paket - Vifor-Aktie knickt ein
Vetropack-Aktie schiesst hoch: Schub in 2019 - Aktiensplit geplant
Corona-Sorgen belasten weiterhin: SMI erobert 8'000 Zähler zurück -- DAX schliesst unter 9'000-Punkte-Marke -- Dow geht mit deutlichem Verlust aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen nach Erholungsbewegung mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX geht höher in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Dienstag auf Erholungskurs. Der heimische Markt konnte sich nicht langfristig von seinen Abschlägen erholen. Der deutsche Leitindex wechselte mehrfach das Vorzeichen. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Tendenz.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB