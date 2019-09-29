+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
CIIE starts mailing passes, first exhibit arrives

SHANGHAI, Sept. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The first access badges for the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) were mailed to the expo's exhibitors and professional visitors by China Post on Sept 27.

Around 200,000 badges are due to be sent to expo participants by the 30-day countdown to the event, which will begin on Nov 5.

This year, the CIIE has partnered with China Post to provide a free mailing service for the badges, and it will also set up a 2,000-square meter registration center for expo visitors to pick up their badges at the venue.

Meanwhile, exhibits are starting to arrive in Shanghai. The first exhibit, a 3-ton vehicle from Italian car maker Iveco, arrived and cleared customs in Shanghai on Sept 26. The Italian firm's new model Daily 4X4 is set to make its debut in the Asia-Pacific area during the CIIE.

The General Administration of Customs has established a special customs office for the CIIE, which is operating simplified approval procedures and has improved checks to ensure CIIE items clear customs quickly.

It has also introduced big data technologies to develop its cross-border trade management platform and realize paper-free certificates for CIIE goods. 

The extension from six months to one year for CIIE exhibits with an ATA Carnet, the document that permits the temporary import of goods, will continue this year to allow enterprises enough time to run follow-up promotions.

Other preparations for the expo are also underway. China's intangible cultural heritage and time-honored brands will be on show, taking up an area measuring around 4,000 square meters. A Chongqing hotpot exhibition demonstrating the city's unique culinary heritage is expected to be a highlight.

A total of 63 cultural and artistic programs, covering singing, dancing, folk music, drama and opera, will also be presented during the event.

Nearly 20 robots designed to resemble the expo's mascot, a panda named "Jinbao", will assist visitors with inquiries. And signs at the venue have been translated into multiple languages, including English, French, Spanish and Russian

