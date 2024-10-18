Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
The Cigna Group Registered Shs
19.10.2024 00:01:26

Cigna Group Revives Merger Talks With Humana : Report

The Cigna Group Registered Shs
303.34 CHF 63.79%
(RTTNews) - Cigna Group (CI) has revived its efforts to merge with smaller rival Humana Inc. (HUM) after previous talks collapsed late last year, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The report said the two health insurance giants have recently engaged in informal discussions about a potential deal, though the talks are still in the early stages.

In December 2023, the Wall Street Journal reported that Cigna Group had abandoned its bid to acquire Humana after the two companies could not reach an agreement on price and other financial terms. Instead, Cigna shifted its focus to smaller acquisitions.

