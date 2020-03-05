Cigna Covers Cost Of Coronavirus Tests For Customers

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna (NYSE: CI) customers will have access to coronavirus (COVID-19) testing, as prescribed by health practitioners, and the company will waive all co-pays or cost-shares to help fight the rapid spread of the virus in the U.S. and for its globally mobile customers.

"During this time of heightened concern, Cigna's role is clear. We will do everything we can to help contain this virus, remove barriers to testing and treatment, especially for seniors and people who are chronically ill, and give peace of mind to those we serve," said David M. Cordani, president and chief executive officer, Cigna. "This is another example of how, every day, we strive to stand by our customers through their life and health journeys."

Current testing is available through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and is being offered at no cost. Testing is expected to expand shortly as more commercial testing becomes available at a designated lab approved by the United States Food & Drug Administration. Cigna has committed to covering the medical test similar to a preventive benefit for fully-insured plans, thereby waiving co-pays, coinsurance or deductibles for customers. This includes customers enrolled in Cigna's employer-sponsored plans in the United States, Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and the Individual & Family plans available through the Affordable Care Act. Organizations that offer Administrative Services Only (ASO) plans will also have the option to include coronavirus testing as a preventive benefit.

Procedure codes for health care providers are expected to be available April 1, 2020. Cigna is standing up a 24/7 customer resource center specifically dedicated to help customers with any administrative barriers related to coronavirus-related claims.

Recognizing that health outbreaks can increase feelings of stress, anxiety and sleeplessness and in some cases, loss, Cigna is also staffing a second phone line for customers. This 24-hour toll-free telephone help line will connect customers and caregivers directly with qualified clinicians who can provide support and guidance on coping and resiliency.

Any individual who suspects they may have been exposed to the coronavirus or is exhibiting symptoms should consult with their health care provider to make the appropriate testing recommendation, in line with CDC guidelines.

To mitigate exposure risks, customers are reminded that telehealth options are available for seeking on-demand medical attention, as appropriate. To access telehealth options, visit mycigna.com and select the "Connect Now" button on the home page to talk with a doctor or nurse any time day or night.

