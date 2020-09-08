08.09.2020 01:00:00

CIFIT 2020's Country Guest Of Honour Philippines Teases New Multimarket Brand For International Investors

XIAMEN, China, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A Philippine delegation will open the prestigious Guest of Honour Pavilion at the China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT) today, ready to show China and the world its capabilities as a leading foreign direct investment destination for businesses ready to expand within Asia.

China and ASEAN investors attending the Fair will also experience the first unveiling of the Philippines' new international investment brand "Make It Happen In The Philippines" – the Philippines' first sustained and unified multi-sector, multi-market campaign designed to drive foreign investment leads.

Developed and tested among international investors in the biggest Asian economy, China, as well as among the world's largest consumer markets including the US and UK, the new investment brand and fully-integrated marketing campaign will become the Philippines' uniform corporate identity for foreign direct investment.

Promoting the market's resilience, adaptability and positive 'make it work' mindset, the 'Make It Happen In The Philippines' investment brand will be brought to life at CIFIT with bespoke content, marketing brochures and a selfie wall. Investors will be able to experience the new brand and the scale of the Philippines' economic growth success story by visiting www.philippines.business through monitors and laptops on the stand.

The Philippines' successful growth has been driven in part by its strength, capacity and capability in leading sectors including electronics manufacturing (valued at $37 billion in 2018), automotive, aerospace, IT and health, attracting a host of global businesses such as Siemens AG, Mitsubishi, Lufthansa which are already established in market.

Secretary Ramon M. Lopez, Philippine Department of Trade & Industry (DTI) said: "We are delighted that the Organizing Committee of CIFIT has bestowed us with the unprecedented accolade of Guest of Honour for two consecutive years, a testament to our success as a leading foreign investment destination within the ASEAN marketplace.

He continues, "The Philippines continues to be a vital place to do business in the world and is recognized as one of Asia's leading economies and fastest-growing emerging markets. With the current health crisis affecting the world economy, we have acted swiftly with a range of incentives and measures to maintain ease of doing business and mitigating the impact of Covid-19 for businesses. We look forward to sharing our "Make It Happen" story and partnering with the world's investors at CIFIT 2020 and beyond."

Foreign direct investment plays an essential role in the Philippines' economy, bringing billions to its economy annually and creating vital jobs: Philippine FDI increased by 40 per cent in the three year period to 2019 in comparison to the previous three years.1 The "Make It Happen In The Philippines" investment brand and supporting promotional program highlights the adaptability of the Philippine mindset which is vital amid the global pandemic.

The World Bank and International Monetary Fund both forecast a V-shaped recovery, rebounding as much as between 6.2 to 6.8 per cent – made possible by the market's competitive advantages such as a young and upbeat workforce, English proficiency and service-oriented work ethic as well as its strategic geolocation at the heart of Southeast Asia, its rapid development of IT parks and economic zones and its focus on sustainable economic development through infrastructure.

For more information on the 'Make It Happen In The Philippines' investment brand, investment activities and prospects in the Philippines, investors are invited to visit the new multilingual digital promotional platform and speak to the Board of Investments at www.philippines.business

About the Philippine Board of Investments:

The Philippine Board of Investments (BOI), an attached agency of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), is the lead government agency responsible for the promotion of investments in the Philippines. Taking the lead in the promotion of investments, BOI assists Filipino and foreign investors to venture and prosper in desirable areas of economic activities. The BOI is a one-stop shop in doing business in the Philippines. To find out more about investment opportunities in the Philippines, visit www.philippines.business

1 Source: World Bank.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 553.80
2.71 %
Swiss Life Hldg 377.00
2.31 %
Swiss Re 75.12
2.20 %
Adecco Group 48.36
2.15 %
ABB 23.71
2.07 %
CieFinRichemont 62.58
1.23 %
The Swatch Grp 201.70
1.03 %
CS Group 10.03
0.86 %
Swisscom 505.00
0.48 %
Nestle 108.72
0.37 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

07.09.20
Die Qual mit der Wahl
07.09.20
Shifting Sentiment Weakens US Dollar
07.09.20
Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
07.09.20
SMI vor freundlichem Wochenstart
04.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.20% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Nvidia
03.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 5.10% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf S&P 500 Index
03.09.20
Aufwind beim SMI | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.09.20
Schroders: Wie Private-Equity-Co-Investments die Anlagerenditen nach einer Krise beschleunigen können
31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
28.08.20
Schroders: Anleger erwarten in den nächsten Jahren noch höhere Renditen von den Aktienmärkten - trotz des Corona-Schocks
mehr
Aufwind beim SMI | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla-Aktie knickt nachbörslich ein: Tesla schafft Sprung in S&P 500 nicht
Apple-Keynote 2020: Darauf können Apple-Fans sich freuen
Smartphone-Verkäufe brechen weltweit um 20 Prozent ein - Apples Erfolg bleibt konstant
SMI beendet Handel im Plus -- DAX schliesst über 13.100-Punkte-Marke -- Wall Street feiertagsbedingt geschlossen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit roten Vorzeichen
Sanofi-Aktie legt zu: Corona-Impfstoff von Sanofi soll weniger als zehn Euro kosten
Roche erhält US-Zulassung für Gavreto bei Lungenkrebs - Roche-Aktie im Plus
Renaissance Technologies Depot: Jim Simons setzt auf Gesundsheitssektor
Tesla-Aktie: Skeptiker setzt Kursziel weit unten an
Alibaba-Tochter Ant Financial vor Mega-Börsengang: Die grössten Nutzniesser
Tesla-Aktie aktuell: Tesla steigt stark

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet Handel im Plus -- DAX schliesst über 13.100-Punkte-Marke -- Wall Street feiertagsbedingt geschlossen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit roten Vorzeichen
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt dominierten am Montag die Bullen. An der Wall Street findet feiertagsbedingt kein Handel statt. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenstart ins Minus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB