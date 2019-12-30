CIFF Guangzhou 2020 Grows in International Influence as it is set to debut a New International Brand Pavilion

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 45th China International Furniture Fair (Guangzhou) (CIFF Guangzhou 2020) is scheduled to be held from March 18 to 21 and 28 to 31, 2020 in Guangzhou. The Fair will include three trade shows focused on three market segments: Home Furniture/Home Décor/Outdoor Furniture, Office Furniture, and CIFM/Interzum Guangzhou. It is also set to debut the International Brand Hall in the Office Show.

The 760,000m2 fair is ready to welcome 4,300 exhibitors and play host to more than 300,000 professional visitors from 200 countries and regions.

As a flagship trade fair, CIFF has continuously promoted its international influence and the diversity of its offerings. The pavilion for global brands in Home Furniture section (Hall 3.1-5.1) has garnered much attention, with foot traffic increasing yearly.

At CIFF Guangzhou 2020, both well-known international brands, including Manwah, HTL, M&D, TA, KODA, Asiades, PREMIER and ACME, and rapidly developing new brands such as Sharda, In trading, Kappesberg, Merlino, Star and Diamond will all be present.

As part of a constant drive for innovation, Hall 9.3 in the Office Show will transform into an international brand pavilion hosting well-known brands for the "International Future Office Exhibition." The exhibition has been designed by CIFF to deconstruct and challenge the meaning of Office-Imagination, changing people's interaction with space, nature and society in the present and the future.

With the increasing international stature, CIFF attracts many high-quality exhibitors and professional visitors from both China and abroad. The CIFF Guangzhou 2019 hosted 297,759 visitors from more than 200 countries and regions, including international importers and exporters, dealers, retailers, brand chains, designers, architects, real estate developers and other professionals.

While the number of visitors from prominent furniture markets UK, Russia, Italy, Germany and other European countries has continued to increase, the presence of buyers from emerging markets has also significantly increased.

At CIFF Guangzhou 2019, the countries with the most significant growth in the number of buyers are Australia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam as well as other Southeast Asian countries. The Fair has also seen steady growth in the number of visitors from the Middle East, most notably, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, while the number from Africa more than doubled.

