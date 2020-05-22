22.05.2020 21:27:00

CieloPay Enhances Loyalty and Reward Offerings in Strategic Partnership with ShoppingBoss

LUBBOCK, Texas, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CieloPay, a Cielo Global Holdings portfolio company, has announced a strategic partnership with Broadway Media Group, Inc. dba ShoppingBoss, offering turnkey solutions that allow companies to provide cashback to customers for purchases made in store and online. This solution provides true value for businesses to engage and reward while significantly increasing customer retention and referrals.

Cielo Global Holdings specializes in managing and investing in disruptive technology companies specializing in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Machine Learning (ML), and Financial Technology (FinTech). (PRNewsfoto/Cielo Global Holdings)

"We are very pleased about this partnership. The unique capabilities that ShoppingBoss brings to the CieloPay offerings are tremendous. Together, we have a differentiated and very compelling cashback offering that makes our product the best choice in the space," said Nabil Kabbani, CieloPay President and CEO.

Providing effective growth strategies and finding new ways to engage with stakeholders is paramount to CieloPay's business model. Merchant partners currently include major national retailers, restaurants, and worldwide fitness organizations. The merchant ecosystem is made up of over 280 participating retailers and growing.

"ShoppingBoss is delighted to partner with CieloPay. Integrating the ShoppingBoss unique, proprietary digital payment and cashback reward platform with the power, scope and flexibility of CieloPay's platform is the ideal synergistic relationship. Both companies share genuine excitement over the enhanced solution set we are now able to offer our current and future customers. This is a real game changer," said Scott Johnson, CEO of Broadway Media Group, Inc. dba ShoppingBoss.

About CieloPay
CieloPay offers a layered, scalable, SaaS customer engagement platform that bonds merchants and consumers in a frictionless omnichannel experience. CieloPay offers a versatile and extremely configurable platform to a multitude of industries making it simple for people to pay, engage and reward. www.cielopay.com

About Cielo Global Holdings

Cielo Global Holdings (CGH) specializes in managing and investing in disruptive technology companies delivering solutions through our CGH portfolio companies - CieloIT, CieloPay, CieloGov, and CieloAlliance. www.cgholdings.com

About ShoppingBoss

ShoppingBoss has partnered with over 250 national brand merchants to provide cash back in store and online to customers on every purchase made. Whether they are donors, members, pass holders, customers, service agreements, or potential clients, ShoppingBoss has the solution to provide true value to engage and reward your customer base.

Contact: Briana Vela
Marketing Director 
bvela@cgholdings.com
(806) 410-1304 ext. 134
4747 S. Loop 289, Suite 210
Lubbock, TX 79424

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cielopay-enhances-loyalty-and-reward-offerings-in-strategic-partnership-with-shoppingboss-301064467.html

SOURCE Cielo Global Holdings

