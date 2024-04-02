|
02.04.2024 07:00:20
Cicor has successfully completed the acquisition of TT Electronics IoT Solutions Ltd. and becomes the leading provider of high-end electronics in the UK
Cicor Technologies Ltd
Bronschhofen, April 2, 2024 - The Cicor Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: CICN) has successfully completed the acquisition of TT Electronics IoT Solutions Ltd. with three production sites in the UK and China.
The combination of the sites acquired from TT Electronics PLC with the Cicor companies Axis Electronics (integration 2021) and STS Defence (integration 2024), will create the new leader in the UK EMS market and in addition make Cicor a European market leader in the production of high-end electronics for aerospace and defence applications. With this transaction Cicor has taken another step forward in implementing its strategy to become the European leader in electronics manufacturing services for medical technology, industry, aerospace and defence.
The Cicor Group is a globally active provider of full-cycle electronic solutions from research and development to manufacturing and supply chain management. Cicor’s approximately 3,200 employees at 20 locations are serving leaders from the medical, industrial and aerospace & defence industries. Cicor creates value to its customers through the combination of customer-specific development solutions, high-tech components, as well as electronic device manufacturing. The shares of Cicor Technologies Ltd. are traded at the SIX Swiss Exchange (CICN). For further information, please visit the website www.cicor.com.
