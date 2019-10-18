CICC Upgrades Wealth Management Strategy and Officially Launches "CICC Wealth Management" Brand

BEIJING, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC and "the Company", 3908.HK) has just held the CICC Wealth Management Strategy Upgrade Conference 2019 in Shenzhen today under the theme of "Building Our Future through Partnerships, Achieving Life Goals to the Fullest" and announced the official launch of its wealth management brand "CICC Wealth Management". More than 700 guests were invited, including government officials, regulatory authorities, customer representatives, shareholder representatives and employee representatives.

The Unified Brand "CICC Wealth Management" Officially Launched

Providing wealth management service for individuals is one of the important strategies of CICC. In 2007, CICC took the lead in providing wealth management services under the international standards. In 2016, CICC announced the restructuring with China Investment Securities Company Limited (CISC), which became an important starting point for the transformation and upgrading of CICC's wealth management business. This restructuring has resulted in the further upgrade of CICC's wealth management and retail brokerage business platform. By merging CISC's extensive customer base and nationwide branch network, CICC's strength in brand, research, products and prime brokerage business have been brought into full play.

This time, CICC has integrated the former "CICC Wealth Management" brand, with CISC's wealth management and brokerage sub-brands, such as "CISC Gold" and "CISC Mobile" to launch the new unified brand "CICC Wealth Management". It marks the comprehensive integration of the two platforms, and it is another milestone of the strategic transformation of CICC's wealth management business.

Strategy Upgrade

With 12 years experience, CICC Wealth Management has become a leading wealth management institution in domestic market and has obtained many prizes from media. By taking advantage of the reform in Shenzhen and the restructuring of China Southern Securities, CISC has accumulated abundant experiences in the retail brokerage industry through more than 20 years, and has acquired strong industry position and impact.

After the brand integration, with its high-quality and professional wealth advisor team, its ability to provide solutions under international standards, its close interaction with other business divisions such as Investment Banking, Asset Management, Research and its strong technological platforms, CICC Wealth Management will provide its clients with a full-chain, one-stop and multidimensional platform, which offers more efficient, globalized and integrated trading, investment management, financing services, as well as a set of comprehensive solutions with the cooperation between wealth management and other business segments of CICC such as Investment Banking.

CICC Wealth Management will adhere to its faith of always putting its clients as priorities, persist on the model of wealth management from the buy-side perspective and dedicate itself to thoroughly understanding its clients' needs and wants, helping its clients with professional investment advices, executing and keeping track of those investment plans religiously and trying to establish long-term trusting relationships with its clients. During this strategy upgrade conference, CICC launched "CICC Wealth Planning", "CICC Wealth Management China Top 50 Private Account Service" and "CICC Global Family Office" which are close to advanced international market solutions. With leading professional standards, profound understanding of market policies and global visions, CICC provides life-long wealth planning for its clients, as well as asset allocation products and solutions.

Besides, CICC Wealth Management has been actively embracing the digital transformation and has made it step into the FinTech industry. Recently, CICC announced that the Company entered into a shareholders' agreement with Tencent Digital (Shenzhen) Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited, pursuant to which the parties agreed to establish a technological joint venture. The technological joint venture is proposed to, through providing technological platform development and digitalized operational support services, facilitate the company's wealth management, retail brokerage and other businesses to provide more convenient, intelligent and differentiated wealth management solutions, enhance the service efficiency of investment advisor, optimize precision marketing and strengthen compliance and risk control. The technological joint venture is expected to drive the accelerated transformation and scalable development of the Company's wealth management business with digital and FinTech capabilities.

With sufficient experience in the Chinese market and always evaluating itself with global standards, CICC Wealth Management aims to build up a platform to satisfy its clients' needs in their businesses, families and personal development comprehensively. By launching its official brand "CICC Wealth management", imposing on its strategy upgrade and getting involved in the FinTech industry, CICC has implemented its best practices within the recent couple years to strengthen its wealth management service.

Looking into the Future

In the future, as the unified platform of CICC's wealth management and retail brokerage business, CICC Wealth Management will continue to follow its core values of "Clients First", "Integrity as Foundation" and "Chinese Roots and International Reach." Adhering to our buy-side thinking and putting our clients' interests as our priorities, we will keep on providing professional wealth management solutions to our clients under global standards and with the high quality resources from CICC's investment banking, private equity, asset management, research and other business.

About China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC)

CICC is China's first joint-venture investment bank and a pioneer in international best practices in China. Since CICC's inception in 1995, our commitment has been to provide high quality, value-added financial services to our clients. We have established full-service business model offering investment banking, equities, FICC, wealth management and investment management services – all based on our solid research coverage. We have subsidiaries throughout mainland China, and more than 200 securities branches in 28 provinces and municipalities nationwide. We are also active overseas with branches in Hong Kong, New York, Singapore, London, San Francisco, and most recently, Frankfurt. In 2015, CICC listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

SOURCE China International Capital Corporation Limited