19.03.2021 03:52:00

CICC Underwrites the First Financial Green Bond Issued by China Development Bank

BEIJING, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China International Capital Corporation (CICC, 03908.HK, 601995.SH) acted as the lead underwriter for China's first green financial bond issued by China Development Bank (CDB), China's top policy bank. This 3-year bond, with an issuance size of 20bn Yuan and a coupon rate of 3.07%, was offered to global investors through Bond Connect scheme on March 18.

This bond is the first "carbon neutral" green bond certified by the Climate Bonds Initiative (CBI). It will also be the largest green bond issued dedicated to helping achieve carbon peaking and carbon neutrality targets. The proceeds of the bond will be used in renewable energy projects including wind power and solar energy in an effort to promote de-carbonization in the power system and transformation of the energy industry. Taking the leading role in the issuance of CDB's green bond is an important milestone for CICC not only to contribute its expertise in financial market but also to fulfill its social responsibility to the environmental protection.

Shanghai Clearing House will include this bond as a primary constituent in its newly-launched Carbon Neutral Bond Index, which serves as a main reference for domestic and international investors. CICC hopes that the issuance will showcase China's green policies and financial products to the international investors and attract global participation in China's green market.

As a leading player in China's financial market, CICC has successfully underwritten four issuances of green bonds YTD and a number of landmark deals in recent years, including the first transition bond (Bank of China Hong Kong Branch, 2021), the first real estate green bond (Longfor Chongqing Enterprise Development, 2017) and the first financial green bond (Shanghai Pudong Development Bank, 2016).

China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC, 03908.HK, 601995.SH) is a top tier investment bank, founded in China in 1995, providing first-class financial services to corporates, institutions and individuals worldwide. As the first international joint-venture investment bank in China, CICC plays a unique role to support China's economic reforms and liberalization through providing comprehensive one-stop domestic, overseas, and cross-border financial services including investment banking, equities, FICC, research, private equity, asset management and wealth management. Headquartered in Beijing, CICC has over 200 branches in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, New York, London, San Francisco, Frankfurt and Tokyo.

For more information about CICC, please visit www.cicc.com

SOURCE China International Capital Corporation Limited

