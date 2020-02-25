25.02.2020 16:15:00

CICB Expands CONEXPO Training Options to include Lift Director

ORLANDO, Fla., and HOUSTON, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New research into crane accidents and prevention suggests 23% of the responsibility of any lift falls under the role of a lift director (Jim D. Wiethorn, Ph.D., P.E.). The figure almost doubles if the lift director and site supervisor are one and the same person. Accordingly, OSHA's Compliance Directive for the Cranes and Derricks in Construction Standard (29 CFR Part 1926 Subpart CC) mentions the role 41 times.

To meet this need, Crane Inspection & Certification Bureau (CICB) will be reprising its Preparatory Training for the NCCCO Lift Director Exam. The training will be held on March 8-9 just prior to the convention in Las Vegas.

CICB's training will prepare candidates for the written exams provided by the National Commission for the Certification of Crane Operators (NCCCO) on the first day of CONEXPO, Tuesday March 10th. Since results are instant, attendees will, if successful, walk away NCCCO-certified.

"This is an excellent opportunity for those serious about safety in the lifting industry to increase their knowledge and certification level," noted Larry Kime, Senior Instructor at CICB.

CONEXPO 2020, one of the most awaited events in Las Vegas, is the international trade show for the construction industries. The expo will feature over 2,500 exhibitors and is expected to draw more than 130,000 attendees.

About CICB:
Crane Inspection & Certification Bureau is a veteran-owned Texas company with offices and training facilities in Houston and Orlando, FL. CICB provides training, inspections, and management assist visits globally. Additionally, Houston is home to CICB's Career School, which is approved and regulated by the Texas Workforce Commission, Division of Career Schools and Colleges.

CICB's professionally trained instructors and subject matter experts are not only NCCCO Accredited Practical Examiners, but are NCCCO Certified as Mobile, Overhead & Articulating Crane Operators, Riggers, Signalpersons, Lift Directors and Crane Inspectors. CICB's instructors have been awarded the prestigious Top Trainer Award in 2017, 2016, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011 and 2009

 

SOURCE CICB

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:01
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
14:04
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Partners Group Holding AG, Lonza Group AG, Geberit AG
14:00
Rohstoffe: Wechselbad der Gefühle
11:00
Mexico"s Peso Shines Even as Economy Wobbles
09:34
Vontobel: derimail - Callable Multi BRCs auf Öltitel
08:49
Coronavirus zurück in den Köpfen der Anleger
24.02.20
Mieser Wochenstart Dank Coronavirus | BX Swiss TV
24.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:00
Schroders: Umweltinitiativen verbessern Stockholms Rang im Global Cities Index
24.02.20
Schroders: Wasserstoffwirtschaft - mehr als nur heisse Luft?
20.02.20
Schroders: Wie Anleger "Greenwasher" erkennen können
mehr
Mieser Wochenstart Dank Coronavirus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Coronavirus belastet globale Aktienmärkte: Dow geht deutlich leichter aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Verlusten -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich schwächer - Feiertag in Tokio
Rekordjagd an der Börse: Diese Aktie hängt selbst Tesla bei der diesjährigen Performance ab
Reich beschenkt: Elon Musk zieht für Tesla die Spendierhosen an
Novartis-Aktien sehr schwach nach Sicherheitsbedenken bei Beovu
Dow freundlich -- SMI rutscht ins Minus -- DAX fällt zeitweise auf neues Jahrestief -- Asiens Börsen zeigen leichte Erholungstendenzen
Gauland beklagt Hetze gegen AfD und warnt vor Gefährdung der Demokratie
Goldpreis in Euro mit neuen Rekorden: Das steckt hinter dem Höhenflug
CS- und UBS-Aktien profitieren nur kurz: Finma beurteilt Notfallpläne der Credit Suisse und UBS als umsetzbar
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Hedgefonds mit "Crash-Versicherung": So will ein Experte von den Bären profitieren

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow freundlich -- SMI rutscht ins Minus -- DAX fällt zeitweise auf neues Jahrestief -- Asiens Börsen zeigen leichte Erholungstendenzen
Coronavirus bleibt Thema: Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Dienstag ebenso wie die deutsche Börse weiterhin verunsichert. Wall Street erholt sich etwas von Vortagesverlusten. Anleger an den Handelsplätzen in Fernost präsentieren sich etwas gelassener.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;