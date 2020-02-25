CICB Expands CONEXPO Training Options to include Lift Director

ORLANDO, Fla., and HOUSTON, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New research into crane accidents and prevention suggests 23% of the responsibility of any lift falls under the role of a lift director (Jim D. Wiethorn, Ph.D., P.E.). The figure almost doubles if the lift director and site supervisor are one and the same person. Accordingly, OSHA's Compliance Directive for the Cranes and Derricks in Construction Standard (29 CFR Part 1926 Subpart CC) mentions the role 41 times.

To meet this need, Crane Inspection & Certification Bureau (CICB) will be reprising its Preparatory Training for the NCCCO Lift Director Exam. The training will be held on March 8-9 just prior to the convention in Las Vegas.

CICB's training will prepare candidates for the written exams provided by the National Commission for the Certification of Crane Operators (NCCCO) on the first day of CONEXPO, Tuesday March 10th. Since results are instant, attendees will, if successful, walk away NCCCO-certified.

"This is an excellent opportunity for those serious about safety in the lifting industry to increase their knowledge and certification level," noted Larry Kime, Senior Instructor at CICB.

CONEXPO 2020, one of the most awaited events in Las Vegas, is the international trade show for the construction industries. The expo will feature over 2,500 exhibitors and is expected to draw more than 130,000 attendees.

About CICB:

Crane Inspection & Certification Bureau is a veteran-owned Texas company with offices and training facilities in Houston and Orlando, FL. CICB provides training, inspections, and management assist visits globally. Additionally, Houston is home to CICB's Career School, which is approved and regulated by the Texas Workforce Commission, Division of Career Schools and Colleges.

CICB's professionally trained instructors and subject matter experts are not only NCCCO Accredited Practical Examiners, but are NCCCO Certified as Mobile, Overhead & Articulating Crane Operators, Riggers, Signalpersons, Lift Directors and Crane Inspectors. CICB's instructors have been awarded the prestigious Top Trainer Award in 2017, 2016, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011 and 2009



SOURCE CICB