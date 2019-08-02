HONG KONG, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Construction Industry Council (CIC) held the CIC BIM Certification and Accreditation Schemes Certificates Presentation Ceremony at the CIC BIM Space on 1 August 2019. Ir Albert CHENG, Executive Director and Ir Dr. Richard PANG, Director - Industry Development of the CIC presented certificates to representatives of the first two CIC-Accredited BIM Manager Courses and the second batch of CIC-Certified BIM Managers.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ir Albert CHENG, Executive Director of the CIC mentioned that BIM is an essential tool for the construction industry in the future and hoped there will be wider adoption of BIM in Hong Kong. The launch of the CIC BIM Certification and Accreditation Schemes is to ascertain the competency of BIM practitioners. He expected the CIC-Certified BIM Managers to maintain high quality and professional standard in BIM application.

The BIM Certification and Accreditation Schemes launched early this year also ascertain the quality of local BIM training programmes. The accreditation scheme for BIM training courses is targeted at course providers who are offering or are going to offer BIM Manager courses. The scheme aims to ensure the scope and quality of the BIM training courses offered meet the industry's needs, uphold the accreditation quality of BIM training courses and to facilitate practitioners to obtain certification of their competence by the CIC. We are pleased to witness the first two BIM Manager Courses successfully obtained the accreditation by the CIC. One of the courses is co-organised by BSI Pacific Limited and the Department of Real Estate and Construction, Faculty of Architecture, The University of Hong Kong and the other course is organised by the Hong Kong Institute of Construction.

The Certification Scheme for BIM personnel initially deals with applicants who wish to be certified by the CIC as BIM Managers. It is targeted at BIM practitioners who already have relevant practical experience in BIM projects, meet the relevant academic and/or professional qualification requirements, and have completed a CIC-accredited BIM Manager Course. Since the launch of the scheme, 78 BIM Managers have successfully certified by CIC.

