02.08.2019 09:07:00

CIC held the CIC BIM Certification and Accreditation Schemes Certificates Presentation Ceremony

HONG KONG, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Construction Industry Council (CIC) held the CIC BIM Certification and Accreditation Schemes Certificates Presentation Ceremony at the CIC BIM Space on 1 August 2019. Ir Albert CHENG, Executive Director and Ir Dr. Richard PANG, Director - Industry Development of the CIC presented certificates to representatives of the first two CIC-Accredited BIM Manager Courses and the second batch of CIC-Certified BIM Managers.

 

Speaking at the ceremony, Ir Albert CHENG, Executive Director of the CIC mentioned that BIM is an essential tool for the construction industry in the future and hoped there will be wider adoption of BIM in Hong Kong. The launch of the CIC BIM Certification and Accreditation Schemes is to ascertain the competency of BIM practitioners. He expected the CIC-Certified BIM Managers to maintain high quality and professional standard in BIM application.

The BIM Certification and Accreditation Schemes launched early this year also ascertain the quality of local BIM training programmes. The accreditation scheme for BIM training courses is targeted at course providers who are offering or are going to offer BIM Manager courses. The scheme aims to ensure the scope and quality of the BIM training courses offered meet the industry's needs, uphold the accreditation quality of BIM training courses and to facilitate practitioners to obtain certification of their competence by the CIC. We are pleased to witness the first two BIM Manager Courses successfully obtained the accreditation by the CIC. One of the courses is co-organised by BSI Pacific Limited and the Department of Real Estate and Construction, Faculty of Architecture, The University of Hong Kong and the other course is organised by the Hong Kong Institute of Construction.

The Certification Scheme for BIM personnel initially deals with applicants who wish to be certified by the CIC as BIM Managers. It is targeted at BIM practitioners who already have relevant practical experience in BIM projects, meet the relevant academic and/or professional qualification requirements, and have completed a CIC-accredited BIM Manager Course. Since the launch of the scheme, 78 BIM Managers have successfully certified by CIC.

For more information about BIM, please visit www.bim.cic.hk.

About the Construction Industry Council

The Construction Industry Council (CIC) was formed in 2007 under the Construction Industry Council Ordinance (Cap. 587). The CIC consists of a chairman and 24 members representing various sectors of the industry including employers, professionals, academics, contractors, workers, independent persons and Government officials.

The main functions of the CIC are to forge consensus on long-term strategic issues, convey the industry's needs and aspirations to the Government, provide professional training and registration services, and serve as a communication channel between the Government and the construction industry.

Please visit www.cic.hk for further details.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190802/2542016-1
Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20181004/2257607-1LOGO-a

SOURCE Construction Industry Council

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

08:56
Marktüberblick: Ölpreise brechen ein
08:50
SMI heute deutlich schwächer erwartet
06:17
Daily Markets: Gold – Gelingt der Durchbruch? / Roche – Die Zeit drängt
01.08.19
Vontobel: derimail - Alternativen zu negativ verzinslichen Anleihen
31.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (62.5%) auf Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc - Class A, Microsoft
29.07.19
Nestlé nach Zahlen: Was geht jetzt noch?
22.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

26.07.19
Schroders: Multi-Asset-Views Ausgabe 6/2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Nestlé nach Zahlen: Was geht jetzt noch?

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

2-Jahres-Tief: Weshalb der Euro zum Franken sinkt
Trump kündigt milliardenschwere Strafzölle an: Rohstoffmärkte werden durchgeschüttelt
Shell-Aktie sinkt kräftig: Shell verzeichnet wegen niedrigerer Öl- und Gaspreise Gewinneinbruch
Bei diesen Aktien könnte der ETF-Boom eine Blase auslösen
Hat sich Tesla verzockt? Für diese Wasserstoff-Aktien könnte es hoch hinaus gehen
Juli 2019: Das sind die besten und die schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
SMI im Feiertag -- DAX geht höher in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen tiefer
Siemens-Aktie gibt ab: Siemens trifft Gewinnerwartungen nicht und wird pessimistischer
Handelsstreit belastet: SMI startet rot -- DAX unter 12'000 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen auf Talfahrt
US-Notenbank senkt Leitzins und beendet Bilanzverkleinerung vorfristig

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Handelsstreit belastet: SMI startet rot -- DAX unter 12'000 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen auf Talfahrt
Die Börsen weltweit werden am Freitag von einem Thema bewegt: Dem Handelsstreit zwischen China und den USA. Auf breiter Front sind die Vorzeichen rot.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB