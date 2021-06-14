CIBC Mellon Recognized by Global Custodian Magazine with the Outstanding Performance Award for the Americas

TORONTO, June 14, 2021 /CNW/ - CIBC Mellon has won an Outstanding Performance award for the Americas region from Global Custodian Magazine's Leaders in Custody Awards 2021, recognizing outstanding achievement across the Agent Banks surveys. The award results were announced by Global Custodian on June 7, 2021, as they kicked off Leaders in Custody Week, a week to honour the outstanding performers from the securities services industry over the past 12 months.

"The Outstanding Performance award recognises an overall survey score above 6 out of 7 and scores above 6 in at least two thirds of all survey categories. It is a benchmark attained by only a small minority of service providers and CIBC Mellon deserves to be congratulated on its impressive achievement," said Richard Schwartz, Director of Surveys and Research, Global Custodian.

"We are honoured to be recognized with this prestigious award from Global Custodian, which highlight the high quality of service we provide to our clients as an effective local sub-custodian to global financial institutions," said Richard Anton, Chief Operations Officer, CIBC Mellon. "Clients seeking to participate in Canada's market opportunities continue to rely on CIBC Mellon for our employees' expertise on navigating the intricacies of the Canadian market. It is our people, and the commitment of each person to getting it right every day, that helps set the company apart."

About Global Custodian's Leaders in Custody Week

Global Custodian launched a week of digital content in June, honouring the outstanding performers from the securities services industry over the past 12 months through five days of documentaries, panel discussions and digital features.



Leaders in Custody Week sees nominees from Global Custodian's annual awards feature in the digital presentations from June 7-11, with all content available on-demand for its global audience.

Founded in 1989, the original focus of Global Custodian magazine was on securities processing operations: articles that explore how shares trade and settle and are held. Its editorial scope has since expanded to include fund administration, securities lending and financing, prime brokerage and the infrastructure of the global securities industry (CSDs, ICSDs, payments systems and other industry bodies and initiatives). The editorial content of the magazine is now also supported by industry-standard surveys that address how the performance of custodian banks, fund administrators, prime brokers and tri-party securities financing providers compare with each other and within individual markets.

Visit www.globalcustodian.com to learn more.

About CIBC Mellon

CIBC Mellon is a Canadian company exclusively focused on the investment servicing needs of Canadian institutional investors and international institutional investors into Canada. Founded in 1996, CIBC Mellon is 50-50 jointly owned by The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). CIBC Mellon's investment servicing solutions for institutions and corporations are provided in close collaboration with our parent companies, and include custody, multicurrency accounting, fund administration, recordkeeping, pension services, exchange-traded fund services, securities lending services, foreign exchange processing and settlement, and treasury services. As at March 31, 2021, CIBC Mellon had more than C$2.3 trillion of assets under administration on behalf of banks, pension funds, investment funds, corporations, governments, insurance companies, foreign insurance trusts, foundations and global financial institutions whose clients invest in Canada. CIBC Mellon is part of the BNY Mellon network, which as at March 31, 2021, had US$41.7 trillion in assets under custody and / or administration. CIBC Mellon is a licensed user of the CIBC trade-mark and certain BNY Mellon trade-marks, is the corporate brand of CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company and CIBC Mellon Trust Company, and may be used as a generic term to refer to either or both companies.

For more information, including CIBC Mellon's latest knowledge leadership on issues relevant to institutional investors active in Canada, visit www.cibcmellon.com.

SOURCE CIBC Mellon