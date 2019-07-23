CIBC Mellon recognized as one of the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces® in North America

Culture of collaboration, connectivity and community involvement powers CIBC Mellon to employee engagement award

TORONTO, July 23, 2019 /CNW/ - CIBC Mellon today announced its recognition as one of the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces® in North America for 2019. This annual award recognizes top employers that display leadership and innovation in engaging their workplaces.

"Our talented and diverse team sets CIBC Mellon apart. Creating an environment where our employees can easily connect, develop and engage in meaningful work is crucial to our ability to achieve success for our clients, colleagues and company," said Maple Tam, Chief Human Resources Officer, CIBC Mellon. "We have built a culture which encourages collaboration, inspires creative solutioning and supports the well-being of our employees through open workspaces, access to senior leaders and programs enabling flexibility and choice. We are honoured to be recognized by Achievers for our commitment to cultivating a positive employee experience."

"There are an unprecedented five generations in the workplace. Coupled with the fight for top talent at an all-time high, it's more important than ever for organizations to put a greater focus on engaging their employees to drive positive business performance and culture. The companies we honour as the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces® have proven their forward-thinking directly leads to a more positive employee experience," said Jeff Cates, CEO and President at Achievers. "Through the development of a people-first culture, the organizations listed epitomize an innovative, engaged and accomplished workforce, and we're honoured to add them to our growing roster of past winners."

A panel of 10 esteemed judges comprised of employee engagement academics, industry analysts, thought leaders, journalists and influencers evaluated the applicants. Winners were selected based on Achievers' Eight Elements of Employee Engagement™: Leadership, Communication, Culture, Rewards and Recognition, Professional and Personal Growth, Accountability and Performance, Vision and Values, and Corporate Social Responsibility.

CIBC Mellon will be honoured alongside other recipients of the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces® Award at the awards gala on September 9, 2019 at the Chicago Public Library – Harold Washington Library Centre before the opening of this year's Achievers Customer Experience (ACE) Conference.

CIBC Mellon's investments in a great employee experience include:

A broad total rewards philosophy that encompasses competitive compensation and benefits, flexible working arrangements, well-being initiatives and a culture of recognition.





Extensive opportunities for career and skills development, including leadership programs, an e-learning library with hundreds of courses, stretch assignments and a mentorship program.





An employee-centric corporate social responsibility program with extensive community volunteering and fundraising campaigns supporting causes that matter most to our employees. In 2018, more than 70 per cent of CIBC Mellon employees took advantage of paid time off to volunteer in their communities.





Employee events and activities designed to foster community, collaboration and connection among and across teams at CIBC Mellon and with senior leaders.

To learn more about CIBC Mellon's employee experience and community engagement, or to explore current opportunities, visit www.cibcmellon.com/careers

About Achievers



Achievers Employee Success Platform delivers proven tools for organizations of all sizes to align on values and strategic goals by empowering every employee as an owner of organizational culture and engagement. Built on behavioral science and real-world results from over a decade of engagement leadership, hundreds of global customers rely on Achievers' dynamic employee recognition, coaching, and continuous listening tools for their people to feel valued and heard, to drive desired behaviours and ignite a positive corporate culture. Achievers provides organizations and managers with engagement intelligence to inform their actions and decisions every day. To learn more about the Achievers platform, visit us at www.achievers.com. Achievers is a subsidiary of Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. http://www.achievers.com/engaged

About CIBC Mellon

CIBC Mellon is a Canadian company exclusively focused on the investment servicing needs of Canadian institutional investors and international institutional investors into Canada. Founded in 1996, CIBC Mellon is 50-50 jointly owned by The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). CIBC Mellon's investment servicing solutions for institutions and corporations are provided in close collaboration with our parent companies, and include custody, multicurrency accounting, fund administration, recordkeeping, exchange-traded fund services, pension services, securities lending services, foreign exchange processing and settlement, and treasury services. As at June 30, 2019, CIBC Mellon had more than C$1.9 trillion of assets under administration on behalf of banks, pension funds, investment funds, corporations, governments, insurance companies, foreign insurance trusts, foundations and global financial institutions whose clients invest in Canada. CIBC Mellon is part of the BNY Mellon network, which as at June 30, 2019 had US$35.5 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is a licensed user of the CIBC trade-mark and certain BNY Mellon trade-marks, is the corporate brand of CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company and CIBC Mellon Trust Company, and may be used as a generic term to refer to either or both companies. For more information, including CIBC Mellon's latest knowledge leadership on issues relevant to institutional investors active in Canada, visit www.cibcmellon.com.

