CIBC Future Heroes Bursary Program now accepting applications until July 15

Over $600,000 available to help first-year health care students

TORONTO, June 8, 2020 /CNW/ - CIBC is pleased to announce that applications for the CIBC Future Heroes Bursary Program are now being accepted. The program aims to help post-secondary students realize their ambitions of pursuing a career in health care. Established in tribute to frontline health care workers who are bravely fighting COVID-19, the program complements the CIBC Holidays for Heroes initiative launched in May.

First year students, enrolled in eligible health care programs at partner post-secondary schools across Canada, will be able to apply until July 15, 2020. Each bursary recipient will receive a total of $2,500 toward one academic year. The selection and administration of the bursaries will be conducted by Universities Canada, and chosen candidates can expect to receive their funds starting in September.

The program launched with 200 bursaries to be awarded over two years. Since launching, an additional 50 bursaries for the 2020 school year have been added to the fund through donations from CIBC employees, Canadians, and partners like Access Storage, the Aquilini Family, KingSett Capital, Momentum Solutions, Nutrien Rogers, Teck and Telus. Canadians can continue to contribute to the fund, which will go toward the creation of additional bursaries for the following year of the program.

"On behalf of our bank, I'd like to extend a very special thank you to our clients, employees and partners for contributing to the Future Heroes Bursary fund," said Stephen Forbes, Executive Vice-President, Purpose, Brand and Corporate Affairs. "This support, which has enabled the creation of additional bursaries, clearly demonstrates the importance of fostering the future generation of health care workers. Together with our clients, partners and communities, we can make an even greater impact."

