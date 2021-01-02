CIBC donates $100,000 to Croatia earthquake relief efforts

TORONTO, Jan. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - CIBC announced today it is donating $100,000 to the Canadian Red Cross to assist with relief efforts in Croatia, following the devastation caused by the recent earthquake.

"The earthquake in Croatia has created an urgent need for aid and support across the region," said Victor G. Dodig, President and Chief Executive Officer, CIBC. "In the wake of this disaster, we are joining our clients and team members in supporting relief efforts."

Canadians wishing to support relief efforts can donate to the Canadian Red Cross International Disaster Relief Fund. Money raised will enable the Red Cross to provide relief and recovery activities in response to the disaster.

