02.01.2021 17:49:00

CIBC donates $100,000 to Croatia earthquake relief efforts

TORONTO, Jan. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - CIBC announced today it is donating $100,000 to the Canadian Red Cross to assist with relief efforts in Croatia, following the devastation caused by the recent earthquake. 

"The earthquake in Croatia has created an urgent need for aid and support across the region," said Victor G. Dodig, President and Chief Executive Officer, CIBC. "In the wake of this disaster, we are joining our clients and team members in supporting relief efforts."

Canadians wishing to support relief efforts can donate to the Canadian Red Cross International Disaster Relief Fund. Money raised will enable the Red Cross to provide relief and recovery activities in response to the disaster.

About CIBC
CIBC is a leading Canadian-based global financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

SOURCE CIBC

