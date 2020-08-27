27.08.2020 11:56:00

CIBC Declares Dividends for the Quarter Ending October 31, 2020

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $1.46 per share on common shares for the quarter ending October 31, 2020 payable on October 28, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 28, 2020.

Class A Preferred Shares
The Board of Directors also declared the following dividends per share:

For the period ending October 31, 2020 payable on October 28, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 28, 2020;

Series 39 - $0.232063
Series 41 - $0.244313 
Series 43 - $0.196438
Series 45 - $0.275000
Series 47 - $0.281250
Series 49 - $0.325000
Series 51 - $0.321875

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at https://www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

SOURCE CIBC

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 568.20
0.74 %
Novartis 78.99
0.27 %
SGS 2’393.00
0.08 %
Givaudan 3’856.00
0.08 %
Nestle 110.52
-0.04 %
CS Group 10.14
-0.83 %
The Swatch Grp 192.40
-1.21 %
Swiss Life Hldg 367.50
-1.21 %
Zurich Insur Gr 337.20
-1.26 %
Swiss Re 72.92
-1.65 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

08:59
Bullen übernehmen das Ruder
06:27
Daily Markets: DAX – Ausbruch nach oben? / Credit Suisse – Ausbruch in welche Richtung?
25.08.20
Vontobel: Vontobel Volt®: Geld investieren im aktuellen Marktumfeld?
25.08.20
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 97.00% Barrier Capital Protection Zertifikat auf S&P 500 Index(R)
24.08.20
Gold, Dollar Signaling Inflation Risk?
18.08.20
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

21.08.20
Schroders: Warum die Nachhaltigkeitsbewertung für eine Auslagerung zu wichtig ist
21.08.20
Schroders: Warum Anleger auf Zucker achten sollten
14.08.20
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
mehr
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NIO-Aktie aktuell: Hausse bei NIO
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger verlustreich
Tesla-Aktie springt nach Analystenkommentar auf Allzeithoch
Evolva im ersten Semester von COVID-19 ausgebremst - Aktie fällt zurück
SMI und DAX beenden Handel im Plus -- Dow Jones schliesst freundlich, NASDAQ Composite nach Allzeithoch sehr fest -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich im Minus
Nach Wirecard-Bilanzskandal: So können sich Privatanleger schützen
Salesforce-Aktie schiesst auf Allzeithoch: Salesforce erhöht Jahresprognose nach starkem Quartal
Molecular Partners weitet Verlust im ersten Halbjahr aus - MP-Aktie macht Verluste wett
Goldman Sachs-Strategen zu Tech-Werten: Wachstumspotenzial nach wie vor gegeben
Emmi im ersten Semester deutlich über den Erwartungen - Emmi-Aktie deutlich stärker

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich im Minus
Die heimischen Märkte präsentieren sich am Donnerstag leichter. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht Abschläge. Die Indexkurse der wichtigsten Börsen in Asien wiesen am Donnerstag vorwiegend Verluste aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB