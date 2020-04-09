09.04.2020 01:01:00

CIBC accepting applications for the new Canada Emergency Business Account starting April 9

Online process helps small business owners to access new loan program

TORONTO, April 8, 2020 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) today announced its fully digital application process will open April 9 for eligible clients seeking access to the new Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA), a federal government $25 billion loan program for Canadian small and medium-sized businesses.

Business owners whose primary bank is CIBC may file an application through CIBC Online Banking for Business if they are currently registered to bank online. Upon approval, clients will receive a confirmation email from CIBC, and the $40,000 loan will be deposited into their existing CIBC Business Operating Account. The entire process is expected to take up to five business days from the date of submission.

"In our conversations with small business owners over the last week, it's clear that there is an urgent need for this new source of funding, and we're ready to take applications to help clients access the Canada Emergency Business Account quickly," said Laura Dottori-Attanasio, Senior Executive Vice-President and Group Head, Personal and Business Banking. "Every entrepreneur who banks with us wants to see their business through this challenging time so they can focus on their ambitions for growth, and we're standing with them to manage through the current environment."

Since launching a dedicated small business support centre amid COVID-19, thousands of business owners have already contacted CIBC to have loan payments deferred and receive advice on managing their short-term cash flow.

If you have questions about the application process and loan details, please visit the CIBC Canada Emergency Business Account FAQs page.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading Canadian-based global financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

SOURCE CIBC

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Geberit 411.90
0.86 %
Nestle 104.20
0.29 %
Sika 162.75
-0.03 %
Alcon 49.77
-0.38 %
The Swatch Grp 201.80
-0.39 %
LafargeHolcim 36.59
-1.93 %
CS Group 8.16
-1.95 %
ABB 17.21
-2.27 %
UBS Group 9.27
-2.40 %
Swisscom 519.60
-4.94 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

08.04.20
Ruhe vor dem Sturm am Ölmarkt
08.04.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 13.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
08.04.20
Vontobel: Eingefahrene Verluste wettmachen?
08.04.20
SMI-Erholung geht die Puste aus
07.04.20
Policy Analysis Through the Lens of Phase Transitions
06.04.20
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV
06.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus: the views from our private assets experts
07.04.20
Schroders: A new social contract - sustainable investing during the Covid-19 crisis
06.04.20
Schroders: Navigating the uncharted: How can private equity investors respond to the COVID-19 crisis?
mehr
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wall Street bau Gewinne bis zum Handelsende aus -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen enden uneinheitlich
Im Kampf gegen Corona: Pharma-Konkurrenten werden zu Partnern
Roche muss bei Risdiplam länger auf FDA-Urteil warten - Aktie schwächer
ABB-Aktie fällt: Moody's senkt Rating
Tesla-Aktie letztlich freundlich: Tesla kürzt in USA Gehälter und streicht Löhne bei beurlaubten Arbeitern
Santhera-Aktie mit zweistelligem Kursplus: Frisches Geld beschafft
Givaudan-Aktie tiefer trotz Wachstum im ersten Quartal - Dividendenpraxis bestätigt
Microsoft als beste Tech-Aktie: Trotz oder gerade wegen Pandemie ein Profiteur?
poenina-Aktie zieht an: poenina steigert Umsatz und Gewinn deutlich - Fusion mit Caleira geplant
Darum bleibt der Dollar schwach - zum Franken unter 0,97

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street bau Gewinne bis zum Handelsende aus -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen enden uneinheitlich
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt wurden am Mittwoch Verluste verbucht. Die Wall Street zeigte sich hingegen im Plus. In Fernost kamen die Indizes auf keinen gemeinsamen Nenner.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB