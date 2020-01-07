07.01.2020 16:35:00

CIAC receives funding from Transport Canada to support railway safety across Canada

OTTAWA, Jan. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - The Chemistry Industry Association of Canada (CIAC) is pleased to announce Transport Canada's Railway Safety Improvement Program (RSIP) will provide $219,750 in financial support over three years to help CIAC improve railway safety and education in communities across Canada.

Logo: Chemistry Industry Association of Canada (CNW Group/Chemistry Industry Association of Canada)

 The CIAC and its Transportation Community Awareness and Emergency Response initiative (TRANSCAER®) partners, including the Railway Association of Canada, successfully applied for funding to support three key activities that are focused on improving railway safety and training for people and communities along transportation routes.

The three key activities include:

  • Construction of a new TRANSCAER® Safety Train—a railway tank car that will be converted into a classroom on wheels for the purpose of training emergency responders. The original Safety Train was retired in 2018. The pioneering concept has since been adopted by other organizations across North America and around the world.
  • Development of advanced training tools—including virtual reality educational tools—that will allow state-of-the-art training and education in even the most remote communities. These enhanced learning and virtual reality training tools will help reach underserved regions of the country, such as the North, where the transit of the TRANSCAER® Safety Train may be more challenging.
  • Delivering a Canada-wide series of training sessions for our target audiences using these new tools.

    • "Canada's chemistry sector relies on the country's railways to ship roughly 80 per cent of its production, including dangerous goods," said Bob Masterson, President and CEO, CIAC . "This funding allows the CIAC and our TRANSCAER® initiative to reach, train, and educate even more stakeholders and communities across the country making sure they are informed about the products being moved through their area by rail, and what measures are in place to ensure their safe transportation."

    The enhanced educational tools and outreach efforts will focus on a variety of audiences in communities across the country, including first responders, community leaders, the general public, and Indigenous communities.

    About Responsible Care® and TRANSCAER®

    In 1985, CIAC founded Responsible Care, the industry's United Nations-recognized sustainability initiative, now practiced in 73 countries worldwide. Thanks to Responsible Care, the Association's nearly 60 chemistry member companies and transportation partners across the country are recognized as world leaders in the sustainable stewardship of chemical products. Through Responsible Care, TRANSCAER was created to provide training and education to communities and first responders regarding the movement of dangerous goods through their areas.

    TRANSCAER® Website

    About CIAC
    The Chemistry Industry Association of Canada (CIAC) is the Association for leaders in the chemistry sector in Canada; a $58 billion industry. The Association represents more than 60 members and partners across the country. Members of CIAC are signatories to Responsible Care® – the Association's UN-recognized sustainability initiative.

    www.canadianchemistry.ca

     

    SOURCE Chemistry Industry Association of Canada

    Banner Raiffeisen

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Newssuche

    GO

    Aktien Top Flop

    Inside (Anzeige)

    15:22
    		UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
    15:00
    		Ein Gutes Neues Jahr! Auch am Schweizer Aktienmarkt?! | BX Swiss TV
    13:30
    		Preisanstieg von Gold steht auf wackeligen Beinen
    12:18
    		Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 5.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Novartis AG, Nestle SA, Roche Holding AG
    09:41
    		Vontobel: derimail - Neue Credit Linked Notes in Zeichnung
    08:35
    		SMI zeigt sich robust
    23.12.19
    		Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
    16.12.19
    		SOFR-Optionen handeln
    mehr

    Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

    13.12.19
    		Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
    02.12.19
    		Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
    26.11.19
    		Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
    mehr
    Ein Gutes Neues Jahr! Auch am Schweizer Aktienmarkt?! | BX Swiss TV

    Meistgelesene Nachrichten

    Dieses Auto war Tesla-Chef Elon Musk 1 Million Dollar wert
    Colgate stellt bahnbrechende Technologie zur Revolution der Mundhygiene vor
    Bitcoin, Ether & Co: So schlagen sich die Kryptowährungen am Montag
    Marktstratege sieht in China grösstes Risiko für Weltwirtschaft
    S+B-Aktie legt zweistellig zu: Martin Haefner kauft Gründerfamilie aus
    Novartis schliesst Übernahmeofferte für The Medicines erfolgreich ab
    SMI schliesst leicht im Minus -- DAX verliert im Montagshandel -- US-Börsen erzielen leichte Gewinne -- Gold klettert auf höchsten Stand seit 2013
    SMI reduziert Gewinne -- DAX im Plus -- Wall Street zurückhaltend -- Asiens Börsen freundlich
    Schweizer Finanzminister Maurer sieht Libra als gescheitertes Projekt
    TikTok bringt Bitcoin-Projekt an den Start

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    SMI reduziert Gewinne -- DAX im Plus -- Wall Street zurückhaltend -- Asiens Börsen freundlich
    Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche DAX dämmen ihre Gewinne am Nachmittag etwas ein. Die US-Indizes präsentieren sich verhalten. Die asiatischen Börsen legten zu.

    Finanzen.net News

    Nachrichten

    pagehit

    Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
    schlecht sehr gut


    Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

    Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

    Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


    ;