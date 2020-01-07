CIAC receives funding from Transport Canada to support railway safety across Canada

OTTAWA, Jan. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - The Chemistry Industry Association of Canada (CIAC) is pleased to announce Transport Canada's Railway Safety Improvement Program (RSIP) will provide $219,750 in financial support over three years to help CIAC improve railway safety and education in communities across Canada.

The CIAC and its Transportation Community Awareness and Emergency Response initiative (TRANSCAER®) partners, including the Railway Association of Canada, successfully applied for funding to support three key activities that are focused on improving railway safety and training for people and communities along transportation routes.

The three key activities include:

Construction of a new TRANSCAER® Safety Train—a railway tank car that will be converted into a classroom on wheels for the purpose of training emergency responders. The original Safety Train was retired in 2018. The pioneering concept has since been adopted by other organizations across North America and around the world.



Development of advanced training tools—including virtual reality educational tools—that will allow state-of-the-art training and education in even the most remote communities. These enhanced learning and virtual reality training tools will help reach underserved regions of the country, such as the North, where the transit of the TRANSCAER® Safety Train may be more challenging.



Delivering a Canada -wide series of training sessions for our target audiences using these new tools.

"Canada's chemistry sector relies on the country's railways to ship roughly 80 per cent of its production, including dangerous goods," said Bob Masterson, President and CEO, CIAC . "This funding allows the CIAC and our TRANSCAER® initiative to reach, train, and educate even more stakeholders and communities across the country making sure they are informed about the products being moved through their area by rail, and what measures are in place to ensure their safe transportation."

The enhanced educational tools and outreach efforts will focus on a variety of audiences in communities across the country, including first responders, community leaders, the general public, and Indigenous communities.

About Responsible Care® and TRANSCAER®

In 1985, CIAC founded Responsible Care, the industry's United Nations-recognized sustainability initiative, now practiced in 73 countries worldwide. Thanks to Responsible Care, the Association's nearly 60 chemistry member companies and transportation partners across the country are recognized as world leaders in the sustainable stewardship of chemical products. Through Responsible Care, TRANSCAER was created to provide training and education to communities and first responders regarding the movement of dangerous goods through their areas.

About CIAC

The Chemistry Industry Association of Canada (CIAC) is the Association for leaders in the chemistry sector in Canada; a $58 billion industry. The Association represents more than 60 members and partners across the country. Members of CIAC are signatories to Responsible Care® – the Association's UN-recognized sustainability initiative.

