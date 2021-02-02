SMI 10’821 0.8%  SPI 13’492 0.9%  Dow 30’795 1.9%  DAX 13’845 1.6%  Euro 1.0806 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’596 1.9%  Gold 1’837 -1.3%  Bitcoin 31’439 4.5%  Dollar 0.8984 0.2%  Öl 57.7 2.6% 
02.02.2021 17:30:00

CI Global Asset Management Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Darie Urbanky, President and Chief Operating Officer at CI Financial, and Roy Ratnavel, Executive Vice-President and Head of Distribution at CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM"), a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX), and their team joined Graham Mackenzie, Head, Exchange-Traded Products, TMX Group, to celebrate the launch of both the CI Gold Bullion Fund (VALT and VALT.U) and CI Galaxy Bitcoin Fund (BTCG.UN and BTCG.U) and open the market.

BTCG is a closed-end investment fund that provides investors exposure to bitcoin through an institutional-quality fund platform while VALT is designed for investors who want a cost-effective and convenient way to invest in physical gold with the convenience of an ETF.

CI Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) are a comprehensive suite of ETF solutions offered by CI GAM. CI GAM is one of Canada's largest ETF providers and currently has 99 ETFs listed via the Toronto Stock Exchange. The robust lineup consists of actively managed, smart-beta, fixed-income, covered call, precious metals and corporate class solutions to give investors choice and flexibility in meeting their specific investment needs. CI Global Asset Management is a business name of CI Investments Inc.

