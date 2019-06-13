CI First Asset Can-Materials Covered Call ETF Announces Unitholder Meeting

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA./

TORONTO, June 12, 2019 /CNW/ - CI First Asset Can-Materials Covered Call ETF (the "Fund") (TSX:MXF) announces that a special meeting of the unitholders of the Fund will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. If required, an adjourned meeting will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Unitholders of record on June 7, 2019 will be entitled to receive notice of and vote at the meeting. The Notice and Management Information Circular which details the matters to be considered at the meeting will be available on www.sedar.com and on www.firstasset.com on or about June 21, 2019.

At the meeting, unitholders of the Fund will be asked to consider and approve an amendment to the fundamental investment objective of the Fund to one which is more focused on gold and precious metals, and which provides access to issuers listed in both Canada and the United States. First Asset Investment Management Inc. ("First Asset") believes that the proposed amendment to the investment objective of the Fund will allow investors to benefit from a more focused approach to investing in the precious metals sector as part of their overall portfolio.

Please read the prospectus before investing. The Fund is not guaranteed, its value changes frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in the Fund.

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the current expectations of First Asset regarding future results or events and are based on information currently available to them as of the date of this press release. Certain material factors and assumptions were applied in providing these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. First Asset believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions; however, First Asset can give no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. First Asset undertakes no obligation to publicly update any such statement or to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances except as required by securities laws.

The Fund is managed by First Asset, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CI Financial Corp., which is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CIX". TMFirst Asset and its logo are trademarks of First Asset. ®CI FINANCIAL is a registered trademark of CI Investments Inc., used under license.

SOURCE First Asset ETFs