CI Financial announces election of directors and results of annual meeting of shareholders

TORONTO, June 18, 2020 /CNW/ - CI Financial Corp. (the "Corporation") (TSX: CIX) announced the results of matters voted upon at its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 18, 2020.

All nominated directors were elected with voting results tabulated as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

William E. Butt

166,651,806

99.31%

1,150,983

0.69%

Brigette Chang-Addorisio

165,631,827

98.71%

2,170,962

1.29%

William T. Holland

159,579,256

95.10%

8,223,533

4.90%

Kurt MacAlpine

166,322,826

99.12%

1,479,963

0.88%

David P. Miller

148,469,964

88.48%

19,332,825

11.52%

Tom P. Muir

164,942,813

98.30%

2,859,976

1.70%

Sheila A. Murray

153,174,578

91.28%

14,627,511

8.72%

Paul J. Perrow

165,497,041

98.63%

2,305,748

1.37%

At the meeting, shareholders also voted: (i) to approve the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the auditors of the Corporation; and (ii) to accept the Board's disclosed approach to executive compensation.

Details of each of these matters are set out in the Management Information Circular of the Corporation dated May 5, 2020. A report of voting results for each resolution presented at the Meeting prepared in accordance with National Instrument 51-102 will be filed under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About CI Financial
CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX) is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI held approximately C$172 billion in fee-earning assets as of May 31, 2020. CI's primary asset management businesses are CI Investments Inc. and GSFM Pty Ltd., and it operates in wealth management through Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd., CI Private Counsel LP, WealthBar Financial Services Inc., BBS Securities Inc., One Capital Management, LLC and Surevest LLC. Further information is available at www.cifinancial.com.

SOURCE CI Financial Corp.

