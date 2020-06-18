CI Financial announces election of directors and results of annual meeting of shareholders

TORONTO, June 18, 2020 /CNW/ - CI Financial Corp. (the "Corporation") (TSX: CIX) announced the results of matters voted upon at its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 18, 2020.

All nominated directors were elected with voting results tabulated as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld William E. Butt 166,651,806 99.31% 1,150,983 0.69% Brigette Chang-Addorisio 165,631,827 98.71% 2,170,962 1.29% William T. Holland 159,579,256 95.10% 8,223,533 4.90% Kurt MacAlpine 166,322,826 99.12% 1,479,963 0.88% David P. Miller 148,469,964 88.48% 19,332,825 11.52% Tom P. Muir 164,942,813 98.30% 2,859,976 1.70% Sheila A. Murray 153,174,578 91.28% 14,627,511 8.72% Paul J. Perrow 165,497,041 98.63% 2,305,748 1.37%

At the meeting, shareholders also voted: (i) to approve the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the auditors of the Corporation; and (ii) to accept the Board's disclosed approach to executive compensation.

Details of each of these matters are set out in the Management Information Circular of the Corporation dated May 5, 2020. A report of voting results for each resolution presented at the Meeting prepared in accordance with National Instrument 51-102 will be filed under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

