CI Financial announces earnings conference call and webcast

TORONTO, April 22, 2020 /CNW/ - CI Financial Corp. ("CI") (TSX: CIX) will release its financial results for the first quarter of the 2020 fiscal year on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. The results will be issued through Cision Canada and on www.cifinancial.com.

CI will hold a conference call with analysts that day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, led by Chief Executive Officer Kurt MacAlpine and Chief Financial Officer Douglas Jamieson. The call and a slide presentation will be accessible through a webcast available by clicking here, or by visiting cifinancial.com. Alternatively, investors may listen to the discussion by dialing 1-888-208-1711 or (647) 484-0478 (Passcode: 9691157). 

A replay of the call will be available for one year following the presentation by clicking here. The webcast will be archived in the Financial Information section of www.cifinancial.com.

About CI Financial
CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX) is an independent Canadian company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. Its primary operating businesses are CI Investments Inc., Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd., CI Private Counsel LP, GSFM Pty Ltd., WealthBar Financial Services Inc., and BBS Securities Inc. In total, CI oversees $156 billion in fee-earning assets as of March 31, 2020.
Further information is available at www.cifinancial.com.

