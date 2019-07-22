Churro Takes the Cake: New Signature Offering from Grand Velas Riviera Maya

RIVIERA MAYA, Mexico, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When Marie Antoinette said the now famous words, "Let them eat cake," she had no idea that Grand Velas Riviera Maya would debut a signature Churro version for upcoming celebrations at the AAA Five Diamond resort.

While there are disagreements on the origin of the churro, many people agree that Mexico has mastered the art of making them. Early traces of the churro in Latin America can be found in the 1500's, making this pastry a dish steeped in history in the Mexican region.

Each of Grand Velas Riviera Maya's indulgent churro cakes is made up of individual churros that can be customized. Filling range from cajeta (a dulce de leche of thickened syrup made with sweetened caramelized goat's milk), lechera (a sweetened, condensed milk) and chocolate to pastry cream, marmalade, and Nutella. Each of the churros that make up the cake are rolled in cinnamon that helps give the sweet balance to the slight saltiness of the fried dough. The churro cake can also be topped with almost any flavor upon request, including locally appreciated flavors like Mango, Hibiscus and Citrus.

The churro cakes are available for special celebrations, such as birthdays, anniversaries, retirements, and weddings. The churro cake starts at $450 for a size that feeds up to 50 people. It must be requested at least 72 hours prior to the special occasion.

