Churchill Stateside Group Announces New Senior Vice President of Asset Management and Loan Servicing

CLEARWATER, Fla., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Churchill Stateside Group, LLC ("CSG") is pleased to announce that Amr Fawzi has joined the company as a Senior Vice President for Asset Management and Loan Servicing.

Mr. Fawzi is responsible for overseeing the asset management and loan servicing platform including the operational and compliance functions for the CSG portfolio. Mr. Fawzi has more than 25 years real estate experience, with the last 16 years within Fannie Mae's Multifamily Debt and Equity Asset Management, performing portfolio surveillance on both market rate and multifamily affordable housing transactions. Mr. Fawzi also has renewable energy experience setting up Fannie Mae's Green Program Asset Management, which included solar energy installations as well as energy and water efficiency property improvements. The remainder of Mr. Fawzi's real estate experience was in commercial banks and mortgage entities. Mr. Fawzi has more than seven years' experience in equity fund management and a broad range of capital markets activities at Lazard and EFG-Hermes.

Mr. Fawzi is a member of the Mortgage Bankers Association of America, where he is a member of the Property Inspection Review Task Force and Servicer Council. In addition, he is a member of the Commercial Real Estate Finance Council, where he is a member of the Investor Reporting Committee and the National Multifamily Housing Council.

Mr. Fawzi holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance with a second degree in International Business from the American University, Washington DC and a Master of Business Administration from the Maastricht School of Management in the Netherlands.

Mr. Fawzi stated "I am honored to join this highly talented and seasoned team. I look forward to advancing our proven track record of serving the financing needs of our customers."

Keith J. Gloeckl, Chief Executive Officer of CSG stated, "Mr. Fawzi brings significant experience to our asset management and loan servicing platform. CSG is dedicated and committed to ensuring upmost service to our customers in the loans we service and assets under management. Mr. Fawzi's addition to our team further builds on that commitment."

Churchill Stateside Group and its wholly owned affiliates (CSG) serve the affordable housing and renewable energy industries. CSG sponsors tax credit equity investment funds for institutional investors and provides a variety of construction and permanent financing solutions. With over $1 Billion of assets under management, CSG has long-standing and successful investment relationships with numerous corporate investors and pension funds. The company's investor and developer clients benefit from our experienced staff, prominent and proactive senior leadership, and attractive debt and equity platforms. The company, through its subsidiary Churchill Mortgage Investment LLC, is an approved USDA Rural Development and HUD/FHA MAP and LEAN lender and Ginnie Mae Issuer.

