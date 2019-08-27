27.08.2019 05:01:00

Chumphon Durian Association accelerates expansion into China's middle-class consumer market via partnership with Zebra Prime

BANGKOK, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With officials from the Chumphon Agriculture Bureau and members of the Chumphon Durian Association serving as witnesses, Sangmanee, an established durian grower based in Chumphon, Thailand, inked a strategic cooperation agreement with Zebra Prime, a leading Chinese membership-based e-commerce platform within the Zhejiang Ge Jia Network, on August 24. Under the agreement, Zebra Prime will help Sangmanee and other players operating in Chumphon's durian market expand their reach to China's middle-class consumers and more efficiently tap the market potential.

China is now Thailand's largest export market for durians. Thailand exported 490,000 tonnes of durians to 48 countries in 2018, including 343,000 tonnes exported to China. Based on an estimation that one durian weighs 3kg, eight out of every 100 Chinese consumers buy durian. The durian market still has huge potential.

K. Nuchanat Saengmanee of the Chumphon Durian Association said durian and durian-based products are among the most popular search items on Chinese e-commerce platforms. Knowing that Zebra Prime is one of the most visited platforms among middle-class consumers with strongest purchasing power in China, the Association aims to further establish its presence and leadership as a major durian provider among high-end consumers across the country, while seizing the huge growth opportunities brought about by its fast-growing population of middle-class consumers.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190827/2559989-1

SOURCE Zhejiang Ge Jia Network

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

26.08.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 6.70% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica
26.08.19
DAX-Future: Fokus auf die Support-Zone der Trading Range
26.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
26.08.19
Vontobel: Silberminenaktien mit attraktivem Rendite-Risiko Verhältnis
26.08.19
Schwingkampf mit offenem Ausgang
26.08.19
SMI-Anleger ziehen die Reissleine
21.08.19
Diese Börsenneulinge sorgen für Bewegung | BX Swiss | Aktien
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.08.19
Sollten Kommunalanleihen für nachhaltige Anleger ein Muss sein?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Diese Börsenneulinge sorgen für Bewegung | BX Swiss | Aktien

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SNB interveniert - Kommt als nächstes eine Zinssenkung in der Schweiz?
Finma erteilt zwei "Kryptobanken" eine Banklizenz
Deshalb büsst der Franken zum Dollar ein
Wall Street schliesst mit Pluszeichen -- SMI beendet Tag im Minus -- DAX geht höher in den Feierabend -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Credit Suisse investiert dreistelligen Millionenbetrag in der Schweiz - CS-Aktie schwächer
Nationalbank dürfte wegen Frankenstärke weiter interveniert haben
Idorsia-Aktie höher: Idorsia will laut CEO bereits 2021 in die schwarzen Zahlen kommen
Glencore investiert Millionen in kanadische First Cobalt
Experte: Bitcoin lässt den Goldkurs steigen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street schliesst mit Pluszeichen -- SMI beendet Tag im Minus -- DAX geht höher in den Feierabend -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt überwog am Montag letztendlich die Vorsicht. Die Stimmung in Deutschland drehte dagegen ins Positive. In den USA wurden Gewinne verzeichnet. Asiens Börsen verbuchten am Montag deutliche Verluste.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB