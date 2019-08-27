Chumphon Durian Association accelerates expansion into China's middle-class consumer market via partnership with Zebra Prime

BANGKOK, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With officials from the Chumphon Agriculture Bureau and members of the Chumphon Durian Association serving as witnesses, Sangmanee, an established durian grower based in Chumphon, Thailand, inked a strategic cooperation agreement with Zebra Prime, a leading Chinese membership-based e-commerce platform within the Zhejiang Ge Jia Network, on August 24. Under the agreement, Zebra Prime will help Sangmanee and other players operating in Chumphon's durian market expand their reach to China's middle-class consumers and more efficiently tap the market potential.

China is now Thailand's largest export market for durians. Thailand exported 490,000 tonnes of durians to 48 countries in 2018, including 343,000 tonnes exported to China. Based on an estimation that one durian weighs 3kg, eight out of every 100 Chinese consumers buy durian. The durian market still has huge potential.

K. Nuchanat Saengmanee of the Chumphon Durian Association said durian and durian-based products are among the most popular search items on Chinese e-commerce platforms. Knowing that Zebra Prime is one of the most visited platforms among middle-class consumers with strongest purchasing power in China, the Association aims to further establish its presence and leadership as a major durian provider among high-end consumers across the country, while seizing the huge growth opportunities brought about by its fast-growing population of middle-class consumers.

