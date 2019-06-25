Chubb Life Launches Chubb VHIS - Flexi Plan to Further Support Hong Kong Government's Initiative

HONG KONG, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb Life has launched the Chubb VHIS - Flexi Plan, adding to its Standard Plan which it introduced in April. The two new, government-certified, medical plans support the Hong Kong Government's Voluntary Health Insurance Scheme (VHIS). This scheme enhances hospital insurance protection for Hong Kong residents, with the ambition of attracting one million Hong Kong people to participate in the next two year.[1]

The new Chubb VHIS - Flexi Plan offers enhanced and personalised coverage beyond the essential coverage provided by the Standard Plan, this includes an annual benefit limit of between HK$500,000 and HK$1,500,000 per policy year. The plan has a total of eight options to choose from, with four benefit levels and their respective top-up options - classic, ward, semi-private and private - enabling people to tailor their cover to their budget and needs. In addition, an optional top-up benefit is available that will cover expenses over the basic threshold deductible limit.

The Flexi Plan covers every step of people's health journey from prevention to treatment and recovery, including:

Unknown pre-existing conditions and congenital conditions

Hospital confinement and day case procedures

Prescribed diagnostic imaging tests and prescribed non-surgical cancer treatments, such as CT, MRI and PET scans as well as chemotherapy, radiotherapy and targeted therapy

Outpatient kidney dialysis, whether in clinic or hospital

Emergency outpatient treatment following an accident

No lifetime benefit limit

Guaranteed renewal up to age 100

Check-ups to keep track of the customer's health

Pre- and post-confinement or day-case procedure outpatient care, as well as post-confinement home nursing, companion bed, hospice and palliative care

This cover aligns fully with the three top healthcare demands from people in Hong Kong as highlighted by the Hong Kong Federation of Insurers. These are coverage for unknown pre-existing conditions, day-case procedures and prescribed non-surgical cancer treatments.

VHIS is designed to addresss the issue of demand on the public health system outstripping capacity and supply. According to the Research Office of the Legislative Council Secretariat[2], only around 2.4 million people in Hong Kong currently have individual medical insurance plans. The Hong Kong government expects that the new scheme will attract one million people to participate in the next two years[1].

Under VHIS plans, eligible premiums are tax-deductible up to HK$8,000 per insured person per tax year. This benefit also covers the taxpayer's specified relatives - such as spouses and children - as well as their spouses' grandparents, parents and siblings.

Mr. Michael Ho, President of Chubb Life in Hong Kong, said, "No matter how wealthy one may be, wealth is nothing without health. It is our great honour to support the Hong Kong government's scheme and help ease the burden on the public healthcare system.

"At Chubb Life, we understand that an individual medical plan can be a safety net that provides customers with financial assistance and peace of mind when they need it - from treatment to recovery. With the Chubb VHIS - Flexi Plan, we are proud to offer quality and comprehensive medical protection and the access to treatment at private hospitals." Mr. Ho added.

Chubb Life also offers premium discounts for any successful enrolment of the Chubb VHIS Plan. Applicants or current holders of the Eligible Basic Plan* can enjoy an instant HK$300 premium discount for Chubb VHIS - Standard Plan, or HK$450 premium discount when applying for the Chubb VHIS - Flexi Plan.

* Please refer to the promotional flyer for more details

About Chubb Life in Hong Kong

Chubb Life is the international life insurance division of Chubb. In Asia, Chubb Life operates in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam, and participates in a joint-venture in China. Chubb Life has been in Hong Kong since 1976. To meet the financial protection and wealth management needs of its broad range of customers, Chubb Life Hong Kong (Chubb Life Insurance Company Ltd.) offers a range of life protection, savings, accident and health insurance solutions through agents and brokers. Additional information can be found at: http://life.chubb.com/hk

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs more than 30,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com

[1] Article published by Hong Kong Economic Journal on 1 April 2019 [2] The LegCo Secretariat released research brief on "Health insurance for individuals in Hong Kong". (https://www.legco.gov.hk/research-publications/english/1718rb03-health-insurance-for-individuals-in-hong-kong-20180703-e.pdf).

