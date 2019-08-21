21.08.2019 17:05:00

Chubb Introduces CoverPlus Featuring Expanded Liability Insurance Solutions for Middle Market Manufacturers

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb has introduced CoverPlus℠ – a new platform offering expanded liability-driven products tailored to the ever evolving risks faced by middle market manufacturers as they embrace new technologies and processes to remain competitive. CoverPlus℠ features a custom-tailored suite of coordinated insurance products designed to fill the potential gaps which are typically inherent in traditional insurance programs, and offers flexible and integrated enhancements to address an array of exposures, including scalable pollution liability, product withdrawal expense, errors and omissions liability, and cyber liability.

According to research jointly developed with Ohio State University's National Center for the Middle Market (NCMM) and Chubb, nearly 50% of manufacturers view risks emanating from advanced manufacturing techniques as extremely challenging. In addition, 71% of manufacturers believe their role in the supply chain has become increasingly important and more collaborative with suppliers. Both of these trends suggest a more holistic approach to risk management is critical for manufacturers. 

"CoverPlus℠ is a dynamic platform designed to offer a wide range of specialized insurance products and services beyond traditional general liability insurance to proactively support businesses in the manufacturing sector as they face new exposures within a rapidly changing industry," said Ernie Salas, Senior Vice President, Commercial Insurance, Chubb North America. "Built on more than 50 years of experience and bolstered by insights gleaned from our research with the NCMM, Chubb provides innovative and thoughtful insurance solutions backed by our industry-leading capabilities in underwriting, claims and risk engineering."

CoverPlus℠ was developed in response to evolving needs and emerging risks customers were facing due to common exclusions on general liability policies. The platform helps streamline the insurance buying process by delivering market-leading features, benefits and cutting-edge solutions through a single provider, which helps eliminate the need for producers and insureds to source coverage from multiple carriers and distribution channels.

For more information, visit www.chubb.com/rediscovermanufacturing.  

About Chubb 
Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs more than 30,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: chubb.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chubb-introduces-coverplus-featuring-expanded-liability-insurance-solutions-for-middle-market-manufacturers-300905216.html

SOURCE Chubb

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

17:00
Diese Börsenneulinge sorgen für Bewegung | BX Swiss | Aktien
14:27
Vontobel: Silberminenbetreiber im Fokus
13:25
Saudi-Arabien und Kanada halten Ölangebot knapp
06:17
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Erholung erreicht Schlüsselstelle / Adecco – Jetzt ist Mut gefragt
20.08.19
SMI setzt Erholung fort
19.08.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Ascom
19.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.08.19
Schroders: Fünf Dinge, die jeder Anleger über Disruption wissen muss
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Diese Börsenneulinge sorgen für Bewegung | BX Swiss | Aktien

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

HOCHDORF-Aktie verliert mehr als ein Viertel an Wert: HOCHDORF schreibt Riesenverlust - Zusätzliche Finanzierung angestrebt
Rohstoff mit Potenzial - Wasserstoff hinkt anderen Antriebsarten aber noch hinterher
Nationalbank dürfte erneut interveniert haben
ASMALLWORLD-Aktie klettert zeitweise mehr als 50 Prozent: ASMALLWORLD stellt Erreichen der Gewinnzone im Halbjahr in Aussicht
Evolva-Aktie schiesst 25 Prozent hoch: Evolva steigert Produkt- und F&E-Umsatz deutlich
Wall Street verabschiedet sich tiefer -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX beendet Handel mit Abschlägen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinig
SMI klettert kräftig -- DAX deutlich im Plus -- Wall Street freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Basilea-Aktie steigt: Basilea verringert Verlust im Halbjahr deutlich
Umwelthilfe fordert Ausstieg aus Verbrennungsmotor bis 2025
Medartis-Aktie im Sinkflug: Medartis im Halbjahr mit tieferem Gewinn - Ausblick reduziert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI klettert kräftig -- DAX deutlich im Plus -- Wall Street freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Mittwoch höher. Der DAX kann Boden gutmachen. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich fester. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich am Mittwoch ohne gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB